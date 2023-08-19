Lionel Messi has a chance to win his first trophy in the U.S. on Sunday when Inter Miami heads to Geodis Park Stadium to take on Nashville SC in the League Cup Finals.

Like everything regarding Messi, the anticipation for Sunday’s game is already off the charts and the tickets to attend are even more outrageous. The lowest ticket price to get into Geodis Park Stadium is going to be $550 on Saturday. Meanwhile, resale prices are soaring reaching as high as $2,600 for the Final.

The ticket prices have been insane just to get a glimpse of Messi on the pitch.

The average purchase price for games that Inter Miami has played in is $256 while all other League Cup games cost around $54. It’s obvious that Messi has made an immediate impact on Major League Soccer and the prices that fans are willing to pay to come see him in action.

Inter Miami heads to their first League Cup Final in history and will be riding a six-game win streak heading into Geodis Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC Tickets vs Inter Miami 1733% More Expensive Than Next Home Game

While tickets are expected to drop on Friday to $500, the prices are extremely high compared to Nashville’s next home game, which is going for $30. The League Cup Final tickets are 1733% more expensive than Nashville’s next home game on September 2nd.

On average, the MLS is selling 4.8 times more tickets for Inter Miami Games compared to the average number of tickets sold per game for the other 67 League Cup Matches.

So far there have been a total of 1.2 million fans that have attended the League Cup matches through to the semifinals. They’ve averaged 16,841 fans per match with Inter Miami’s two group stage games ranking the most attended matches in club history. In addition, Inter Miami recently set a league record for revenue at the MLS Store for jersey sales.

League Final Tickets More Expensive Than All Tennesee Titans Home Games

Just how expensive are the Messi tickets in Nashville?

It’s cheaper to attend all of the Tennesee Titans’ home games this year than trying to get into the League Cup Final with Messi. There will be a total of nine games at the Nissan Stadium this year and the cost to go to all the games this season is only $549.

That means NFL fans can attend all of the Titans’ home games for less than the cost of getting into the League Cup Final.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023