The New York Mets are the first team in the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason to reach the League Championship Series. On Wednesday, they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best out of five National League Divisional Series three games to one. The Mets will now either face the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. The Padres and Dodgers will play game five of their National League Divisional Series on Friday night with the series deadlocked at two games apiece.

Who was the Mets hero?

The Mets hero was shortstop Francisco Lindor of Caguas, Puerto Rico. In the bottom of the sixth inning and one out, Lindor hit a 398 foot grand slam to center field, which scored designated hitter J.D. Martinez of Miami, Florida (who singled), right fielder Starling Marte of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (who was hit by a pitch), and right fielder Tyrone Taylor of Torrance, California (who walked).

New York was finally able to execute with the bases loaded. They actually had the bases loaded in the first inning with one out, but Jose Iglesias and Martinez struck out. Then in the second inning, the Mets had the bases loaded with two out before Brandon Nimmo grounded out to first base.

Who were the other teams to win on Wednesday?

The other three teams to win postseason games on Wednesday were the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Tigers won 3-0 as Detroit used the opener with success in game three of their series to take a 2-1 lead. For the second straight game, the Guardians offense failed to score a run after winning game one of the series 7-0.

In Kansas City, the Yankees took a 2-1 series lead. With the game tied at two, Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California hit a 417 foot blast to left center field in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

In San Diego, the Dodgers clobbered the Padres 8-0 to tie the series at two. Three Dodgers hit a home run in the game. Right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee had a 403 foot homer to center field in the top of the first inning to open the scoring, catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky had a 432 foot two-run home run in the top of the third inning to put the Dodgers up 5-0, and second baseman Gavin Lux of Kenosha, Wisconsin hit a 369 foot two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to close out the scoring.