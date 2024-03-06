Miami Heat Agree to Terms With Patty Mills

The Miami Heat have now added some depth to their backcourt. They are bringing in veteran, Patty Mills. Mills, who was just recently waived by the Atlanta Hawks, did not get much time in Atlanta’s rotation this year. His best years are behind him, but he is still a smart and savvy veteran that could benefit the correct locker room. With Miami’s culture, Mills should be a solid fit as they look to make a late season push for a higher seed in the Eastern Conference.

Patty Mills Agrees to Deal With Miami Heat for Rest of Season

Patty Mills’ Impact

Mills’ prime has come and gone, but he is still a reliable three-point shooter. This season, he is striking it from beyond the arc at a rate of 38.2 percent. A total that is not far off his career mark of 38.9 percent in this category. In the right environment, he has proven to be a reliable guard coming off the bench. Especially during his time with the San Antonio Spurs.

Throughout his tenure with the Spurs, Mills tallied respectable numbers of 9.4 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.3 percent. Even during his short time with the Brooklyn Nets, Patty Mills had his moments. In his stint in Brooklyn, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.6 percent. He never quite fit with the Atlanta Hawks. In fairness though, Atlanta still seems to be looking for an identity. Hopefully, Patty Mills can find a role and be a solid contributor for the Miami Heat.

Can the Heat Make Another Deep Playoff Run?

The Miami Heat are starting to play well at the right time. Post All-Star Break, they are 4-1. Jimmy Butler is starting to show why he is considered a top-10 player by some in today’s NBA. Not to mention, they have one the more underappreciated defenses in the league anchored by the star duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. As of March 5th, the Heat are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 34-26. Miami has a reputation for turning it on when it matters most and this season seems to be no different. One thing is for certain, the Miami Heat are not going to be an easy first round matchup for any potential opponent come postseason time. Especially if adding Patty Mills, someone with championship experience, turns out to be beneficial in the long run.