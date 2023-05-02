Featured

Miami Heat Awaiting Status on Jimmy Butler’s Sprained Ankle

Mathew Huff
The Miami Heat have been one of the biggest surprises of this postseason. Not only did they upset the Milwaukee Bucks as an eighth seed, but they have also seemingly flipped a switch come playoff time. However, they could not have found this success without their superstar player, Jimmy Butler. Butler, who led the team to an NBA Finals appearance in the 2020 season, has been having a historic playoff run. Unfortunately, Miami may have to weather the storm without him for a brief time after he suffered a sprained ankle in game one against the New York Knicks.

Heat Still Have no Update on Jimmy Butler

Butler’s Historic First Round Series

Butler has always elevated his play come playoff time. However, this season is a bit different. In game six against the Bucks, Butler set the franchise record for most points scored in a playoff game with 56 total points. Impressive considering Miami has had the likes of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James through the years. On top of this, Butler also averaged 37.6 points, 4.8 assists, and six total rebounds per game during the first round. With the nagging injuries that plagued Miami in the first round on top of the inconsistent play from his co-star, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler was the saving grace for the Heat in their upset over the one-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler’s Long Road to Becoming a Superstar

Jimmy Butler has one of the most improbable stories of becoming a star in the league. The man was once kicked out of his house by his own mother. He also had to go to a junior college to play collegiate basketball before getting a chance with Marquette. Even when the six-time All-Star got into the league, it was not an easy process overnight.

The man had to prove his worth working up in the rotation for the Chicago Bulls before solidifying himself as a legitimate All-Star. He eventually blossomed and found himself as one of the key players for teams such as the Timberwolves, 76ers, and now the Heat. While many NBA players have a great story of them making it to the NBA, Jimmy Butler’s certainly has a case for being the best one in terms of overcoming life obstacles to get to where he is at currently. Butler may not have a ring yet, but with the way he has played these playoffs, it may be sooner than later that he earns a championship.

 

NBA Betting Guides [2023]

 

Featured Heat NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
