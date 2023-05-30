Michael Block’s performance at the PGA Championship captured the hearts of golf fans from around the world. Despite missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Classic, Block’s Instagram following has grown from 4,000 followers to over 250,000 followers over the last two weeks. Read on to learn more about how Michael Block has capitalized on his incredible run on the PGA Tour.

Many speculated that Michael Block’s Cinderella run on the PGA Tour might be coming to an end after shooting an 81 in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Classic this week.

However, that won’t be the cast, as the Tour pro and golf instructor has secured an invitation to the RBC Canadian Open next week.

No matter your feelings on Block’s rise to stardom, the golfer has made the most of his time in the spotlight while on the PGA Tour.

Not long ago, Block was just the head PGA Professional at his home golf course, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club.

Over the past two weeks, Block has watched his Instagram following grow by over 63 times during that span.

After starting with just 4,000 Instagram followers, he’s amassed a massive following of more than 253,000 since the beginning of the PGA Championship.

Block has become an overnight success, winning the hearts of many golf fans at Oak Hill. Since then, Block has been officially invited to a few events on the Tour, including the Charles Schwab and Canadian Open after an outpouring love went to the 46-year-old’s way.

Is Michael Block’s 2023 PGA Championship Run Over?

Before his rise, Block was an official PGA Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Course. While he wasn’t on the Tour, he worked alongside the Tour providing golf lessons to patrons at his golf course.

Over the course of his career, Block had only played in 24 events, making only four cuts. He had played at the PGA Championship before but never had any success until his miraculous weekend at Oak Hill.

In just four rounds, Block has put his name on the map on one of the biggest stages of the year. He had an amazing run and rounded out his weekend with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole in front of Rory McIlroy. At every turn, the PGA Professional couldn’t believe what was happening.

Block ended up finishing 15th for a total purse prize of $500,000. He became just the second PGA Professional to ever be within the top 20 after 36 holes at a major championship in the last 20 years.

Next time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Block missed the cut and finished in last place after shooting +15 through two rounds. Despite the lackluster showing, he still secured a special invitation to the RBC Canadian Open next week, giving PGA Tour fans at least one final look at Block on the big stage.

Block’s Instagram Followers Increase to 253K

Block has made the most of his rise to stardom on the Tour, securing endorsement deals with Taylor Made Golf and even received a text from Michael Jordan.

Since the PGA Championship, Block’s Instagram following has grown by 63 times. Block started with just 4,000 Instagram followers but that number has reached 253,000 heading into Memorial Day.

In addition, Block has been approached for his hole-in-one golf club and was offered a price of over $50,000.

