Golf News and Rumors

Michael Block Instagram Followers Have Grown By 63x Since PGA Championship

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Michael Block Instagram Followers Have Grown By 63x Since PGA Championship

Michael Block’s performance at the PGA Championship captured the hearts of golf fans from around the world. Despite missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Classic, Block’s Instagram following has grown from 4,000 followers to over 250,000 followers over the last two weeks. Read on to learn more about how Michael Block has capitalized on his incredible run on the PGA Tour.

Many speculated that Michael Block’s Cinderella run on the PGA Tour might be coming to an end after shooting an 81 in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Classic this week.

However, that won’t be the cast, as the Tour pro and golf instructor has secured an invitation to the RBC Canadian Open next week.

No matter your feelings on Block’s rise to stardom, the golfer has made the most of his time in the spotlight while on the PGA Tour.

Not long ago, Block was just the head PGA Professional at his home golf course, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club.

Over the past two weeks, Block has watched his Instagram following grow by over 63 times during that span.

After starting with just 4,000 Instagram followers, he’s amassed a massive following of more than 253,000 since the beginning of the PGA Championship.

Block has become an overnight success, winning the hearts of many golf fans at Oak Hill. Since then, Block has been officially invited to a few events on the Tour, including the Charles Schwab and Canadian Open after an outpouring love went to the 46-year-old’s way.

Is Michael Block’s 2023 PGA Championship Run Over?

Before his rise, Block was an official PGA Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Course. While he wasn’t on the Tour, he worked alongside the Tour providing golf lessons to patrons at his golf course.

Over the course of his career, Block had only played in 24 events, making only four cuts. He had played at the PGA Championship before but never had any success until his miraculous weekend at Oak Hill.

In just four rounds, Block has put his name on the map on one of the biggest stages of the year. He had an amazing run and rounded out his weekend with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole in front of Rory McIlroy. At every turn, the PGA Professional couldn’t believe what was happening.

Block ended up finishing 15th for a total purse prize of $500,000. He became just the second PGA Professional to ever be within the top 20 after 36 holes at a major championship in the last 20 years.

Next time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Block missed the cut and finished in last place after shooting +15 through two rounds. Despite the lackluster showing, he still secured a special invitation to the RBC Canadian Open next week, giving PGA Tour fans at least one final look at Block on the big stage.

Block’s Instagram Followers Increase to 253K

Block has made the most of his rise to stardom on the Tour, securing endorsement deals with Taylor Made Golf and even received a text from Michael Jordan.

Since the PGA Championship, Block’s Instagram following has grown by 63 times. Block started with just 4,000 Instagram followers but that number has reached 253,000 heading into Memorial Day.

In addition, Block has been approached for his hole-in-one golf club and was offered a price of over $50,000.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023 Sleeper Picks & Longshots: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler Are Best Longshot Bets

Memorial Tournament 2023 Sleeper Picks & Longshots: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler Are Best Longshot Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 67%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Memorial Tournament 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 67%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Memorial Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Golf News and Rumors
phil-masters-1024x576
Phil Mickelson, Brandel Chamblee Continue Twitter Beef
Author image Colin Lynch  •  17h
Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3
Up and Down Round Lands Golf Darling Michael Block in Last Place at Charles Schwab Challenge
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3
Michael Block Receiving Offers for Historic 7-Iron
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
amy olson
Youngest Ever Competitor at Women’s US Open? Amy Olson’s Unborn Baby As She Qualifies While Six Months Pregnant
Author image David Evans  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top