Michelle Yu Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

Michelle Yu picked her favorites for the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. Keep scrolling for the latest picks and best bets from one of the top horse racing experts.

The 2022 Breeders Cup Classic is this Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical race. The event was first inaugurated in 1984. Keeneland racetrack is hosting all 14 races on Friday and Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds are below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview coverage will air on USA Network.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Breeders Cup 2022

943 Codes Claimed Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Plenty of online poker tournaments

Plenty of online poker tournaments Leaderboard prizes

Leaderboard prizes Bad beat jackpot boosts 9.8 Claim Offer

RELATED: CBS Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions

Breeders Cup 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Breeders Cup 2022

Michelle Yu believes in the hype surrounding Flightline. She thinks bettors have it right this time for the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. He’s starting from the No. 4 post position on Saturday. Flightline is the 3-5 favorite to win. Epicenter is another colt Yu wants gamblers to considering picking. She said, “5-1 odds provide great value.”

John Sadler is hoping to win his second Breeders Cup of his career. The California-based trainer is confident in his undefeated champion. In 2018, Sadler won the Breeders Cup with Accelerate. Flightline is now going for his sixth straight win. Furthermore, one of Yu’s longshot horses is Taiba. He’s entering the race with 8-1 odds.

Flightline (+375) at BetOnline | Breeders Cup Expert Picks

Michelle Yu is trusting Flightline to win this race. “We hope it’s not Flightline’s swan song to be quite honest with you,” the betting expert said on Wednesday, during the SportsLine live stream. “There’s a good chance that Flightline doesn’t retire after this race and he comes back next year, which we would love to see.”

On the topic of Monday’s post position draw, Yu said, “I mean, I don’t think there was a bad hole or good hole for him, right? But if you want ideal, he drew outside of Life Is Good. That gives them the absolute tactical advantage because he is the most likely horse to go towards the front.”

Bet On Flightline (+375) at BetOnline

Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Breeders Cup Picks 2022

Next, Epicenter has 5-1 odds to win this race. Yu likes Epicenter more than Life Is Good. For that reason, the Preakness Stakes runner-up is one of her favorites to win. The 3-year-old colt was bred by Westwind Farms. His best HRN speed figure was recorded at the Grade II Jim Dandy back in July.

At the 1 1/8-mile race, Epicenter finished with a Horse Racing Nation (HRN) speed figure of 110. Moreover, his racing record is 6-4. In August, Epicenter won the Grade I Travers Stakes. With two Grade I race victories, she is confident in trusting a horse with a positive track record over other competitors.

Bet On Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline

Taiba (+800) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions

Taiba is one of Yu’s longshot picks. Though, 8-1 odds are reasonable for an eight-horse field. In June, Taiba worked 5 furlongs in 59.6 seconds at Santa Anita Park. And it was his first successful run at 5 furlongs since he came in 12th place at the Kentucky Derby.

This horse is considered a wild card, so Yu is giving him a chance. His best speed figure is 114. In five starts, Taiba won three races. In his first start at Santa Anita Park, he won by 7 1/2 furlongs. At the Pennsylvania Derby, the colt finished ahead of Zandon with a final time of 1:48.67. It was his second career Grade I win.