Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore Contract, Salary & Buyout

David Evans
The Michigan Wolverines have moved swiftly to replace former head coach Jim Harbaugh by promoting offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to HC. Michigan announced the decision on Friday evening, after Harbaugh left for the LA Chargers just a couple of days previously. Moore won’t be on quite the same salary as Harbaugh, but let’s take a look at the details of Sherrone Moore’s new contract along with his salary.

Sherrone Moore Salary and Contract

Michigan and Sherrone Moore reached a deal that will see Moore take over as the Wolverines’ college football head coach on Friday. The agreement is said to be a five-year deal worth an estimated $28.5 million.

Moore’s salary in 2024 is expected to start at $5.5 million with a 2 percent pay raise per year and a $500,000 retention bonus for each year he is with the team.

Incentives

Also included in Moore’s contract are incentives that allow him to make up to an extra $3.5 million in on-field bonuses. These are:

  • Reach Conference Championship Game: $250,000
  • Win Conference Championship: $500,000
  • College Football Playoff 1st Round: $200,000
  • CFP Quarter Final: $300,000
  • CFP Semi Final: $500,000
  • CFP National Championship Game: $750,000
  • CFP National Champion: $1,000,000

Additional incentives are also available for the team’s academic performance.

Sherrone Moore Buyout

Should Michigan wish to terminate Sherrone Moore’s contract early it will be subject to a hefty buyout. The buyout for Sherrone Moore is 75% of his entire salary for the remainder of his contract. This would be in the region of $21.5 million in his first year

Should Sherrone Moore wish to leave his role at Michigan early, he must pay the school as follows:

  • Contract Year 1: $5 million
  • Contract Year 2: $4 million
  • Contract Year 3: $3 million
  • Contract Year 4: $2 million
  • Contract Year 5: $1 million

Who is Sherrone Moore?

Moore has been at Michigan since 2018 where he started as the tight ends coach. He was eventually promoted to co-OC before becoming the sole offensive coordinator last season.

While Jim Harbaugh was suspended (twice) last season, Moore took over as interim head coach and managed to go 4-0 and take down rival Ohio State during those games.

Most college football fans will remember him for his ‘passionate’ postgame interview against Penn State. Moore cried into the camera while becoming very sweary about his love for Jim Harbaugh and the team. It was nothing if not bizarre.

Prior to his stint at UM, Moore had been in roles at Central Michigan and Louisville. During his playing days, he played at Butler Community College and Oklahoma as a guard.

Now, the gets his big break and a chance to take over on a team that is coming off the back of a national championship. He is stepping into a situation that many coaches can only dream of, but only time will tell if Moore will thrive or fail in his new role.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top