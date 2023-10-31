Fourth-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was in the final year of his rookie contract for the Cleveland Browns.

The 2020 6th-round selection was headed for free agency after the 2023 NFL season so the Browns decided to move him before the trade deadline.

#Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the #Lions for a 2025 6th Rd pick. DPJ is in his last year of his deal and wasn’t part of the long-term plan since Cleveland drafted Cedric Tillman. DPJ now gets to play in his hometown. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 31, 2023

Peoples-Jones was traded to Detroit for a sixth-round 2025 draft pick.

DPJ is a native of Detroit and went to college at Michigan.

Donovan Peoples-Jones grew up in Detroit and played collegiately at Michigan. His role was reduced in Cleveland, and now gets a fresh start with his hometown team. https://t.co/I9CKG1kgXS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2023

Though he was a fan-favorite for the Browns, he has to be pleased about going home.

How did DPJ become a fan favorite?

He was a playmaker at critical times in the first couple of years of his career.

In 50 career games, he has 8 receiving touchdowns and 1 special teams touchdown.

This walk-off touchdown catch from Baker Mayfield to beat the Cincinnati Bengals is a great memory for Browns fans.

I will always remember this Donovan Peoples-Jones walkoff TD against the Cincinnati Bengals. Do great things, DPJ. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/8cHBzp2wTE — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) October 31, 2023

His 76-yard punt return touchdown was thrilling to watch also.

Touchdown 1️⃣ today… 🔥 Donovan Peoples-Jones aka DPJ with the 76 yard punt return for the @Browns TD! 👀#CLEvsHOU x #Browns pic.twitter.com/6t0s2xHx2I — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) December 4, 2022

DPJ is expected to fill the roster spot vacated by Lions WR Marvin Jones who elected to step away from football to deal with personal issues.

The Lions released him on Tuesday, October 24.

Lions’ WR Marvin Jones announced he is stepping away from football. pic.twitter.com/wBH03bcAve — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2023

The Lions have a Week 9 bye so the first time fans can see DPJ in the silver and blue will be in Week 11 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.