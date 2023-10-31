NFL News and Rumors

Michigan Native WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Is Traded From Browns To Lions

Wendi Oliveros
Donovan Peoples-Jones

Fourth-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was in the final year of his rookie contract for the Cleveland Browns.

The 2020 6th-round selection was headed for free agency after the 2023 NFL season so the Browns decided to move him before the trade deadline.

Peoples-Jones was traded to Detroit for a sixth-round 2025 draft pick.

DPJ is a native of Detroit and went to college at Michigan.

Though he was a fan-favorite for the Browns, he has to be pleased about going home.

How did DPJ become a fan favorite?

He was a playmaker at critical times in the first couple of years of his career.

In 50 career games, he has 8 receiving touchdowns and 1 special teams touchdown.

This walk-off touchdown catch from Baker Mayfield to beat the Cincinnati Bengals is a great memory for Browns fans.

His 76-yard punt return touchdown was thrilling to watch also.

DPJ is expected to fill the roster spot vacated by Lions WR Marvin Jones who elected to step away from football to deal with personal issues.

The Lions released him on Tuesday, October 24.

The Lions have a Week 9 bye so the first time fans can see DPJ in the silver and blue will be in Week 11 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

