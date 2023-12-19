Everything was in front of Michigan running back Blake Corum in November 2022.

Entering the Nov. 19 matchup against visiting Illinois, Corum’s name was mentioned prominently in Heisman Trophy conversations. The undefeated Wolverines were poised to make a second trip to the college football playoffs.

Toward the end of the first half, however, Corum ran a sweep against the Fighting Illini and attempted to hurdle a defender. He landed and “felt a burning sensation,” he told CBS Sports. “I tried to jump … just caught me at the right time.”

Or, the wrong time.

Just like that, Corum’s season ended during the home finale at Michigan Stadium, and his NFL dreams were put on hold.

After recovering from his injured knee, Corum returned to the Wolverines and, while he’s not in the Heisman talks, the team is again unbeaten and headed to the CFP.

Corum on Monday was one of three college football players named Comeback Player of the Year.

Blake Corum, Jacob Dobbs, Mike Hollins Earn ‘Comeback’ Awards

Corum joined Virginia running back Mike Hollins and Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs as recipients of the comeback honor. Hollins survived a fatal shooting and returned to play this season and Dobbs overcame an arm injury to claim the Patriot League’s Defensive Player of the Year honor.

At the time of his injury last season, Corum amassed 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2023, Corum collected 1,028 yards and established a new program single-season record of 24 TDs.

While his overall stats dipped this season, his leadership was elevated as the No. 1-seeded Wolverines prepare to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

According to Betonline Sportsbook on Monday, the favored Wolverines were listed at minus-1.5.

“I have unfinished business,” Corum said. “I said I’m gonna win a national championship. And I’m a guy that if I say I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna do it.”

2023 Rose Bowl Odds

Updated Rose Bowl odds, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Rose Bowl Odds Play (1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama Michigan, -1.5

* Odds as of Monday

Michigan Announces Corumn’s ‘Comeback’ Honor

Here is the official release, according to MGoBlue.com:

NEW YORK, N.Y. — University of Michigan running back Blake Corum was recognized as one of three recipients of the Comeback Player of the Year award, it was announced Monday (Dec. 18) by College Sports Communicators in association with the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. Corum is joined as a 2023 recipient by Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs and Virginia running back Mike Hollins.

Corum is the second Wolverine to take home this honor, which was first presented in 2018, joining Aidan Hutchinson (2021).

In 2022, Corum ran for 1,463 yards with 19 total touchdowns before a late-season injury caused him to miss the team’s final three games. After attacking physical therapy and rehab, Corum (a team captain) came back ready to start the 2023 season healthy and has been a force for the Michigan offense since his return with a team-high 1,028 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 24 rushing touchdowns — a single-season record at Michigan.

Corum has lost only 12 yards on 218 carries this year, helping Michigan to the No. 14 scoring offense (36.7 points per game). He has started all 13 games for the Wolverines and is the first player with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for U-M since Denard Robinson (2010-12). He has successfully repeated as a first-team All-American, just the third player to accomplish that feat under head coach Jim Harbaugh (Jourdan Lewis, Jake Butt; 2015-16).

Corum and the 13-0 Wolverines are preparing for the Rose Bowl Game as part of the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1.

