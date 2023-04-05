College Football News and Rumors

Michigan’s 2024 Recruiting Class Could Receive 2 Major Boosts If 4-Star Offensive Linemen Commit

Jeff Hawkins
NCAA Football: Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan’s football team appears to be riding a 2024 recruiting wave. 

Days after landing Rivals.com’s No. 3 quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School’s Jadyn Davis, the Wolverines appear to be on the verge of adding four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. 

The Kansas City, Missouri, native announced that he will reveal his destination via Instagram Friday.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 270 pounds, Sprague is ranked as the No. 160 overall prep prospect and ninth best offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.com. 

Sprague has been a top target by the Wolverines since offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore extended a scholarship in April 2022. The Rockhurst High standout has visited the Ann Arbor, Michigan, campus at least three times, including last Saturday for the spring game. 

LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin remain among Michigan’s biggest competitors to earn Sprague’s pledge.  

If Sprague selects the Wolverines, as predicted by 247Sports, their recruiting class will move up to No. 2 in the nation.

Local Product Brandon Davis-Swain Considering U-M

As Rivals.com’s top strong-side defensive end, Brandon Davis-Swain listed Michigan among his top-five of potential destinations.

“What head coach will I be going to war with?” Davis-Swain tweeted.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder initially committed to Notre Dame, but is now also considering Auburn, Colorado, Purdue and USC. 247Sports ranks the local standout as the No. 146 overall player and the fourth-best in-state talent.

A native of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Davis-Swain has visited the Michigan campus several times, including a few home games last season.

College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

