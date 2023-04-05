Michigan’s football team appears to be riding a 2024 recruiting wave.

Days after landing Rivals.com’s No. 3 quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School’s Jadyn Davis, the Wolverines appear to be on the verge of adding four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native announced that he will reveal his destination via Instagram Friday.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 270 pounds, Sprague is ranked as the No. 160 overall prep prospect and ninth best offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.com.

Sprague has been a top target by the Wolverines since offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore extended a scholarship in April 2022. The Rockhurst High standout has visited the Ann Arbor, Michigan, campus at least three times, including last Saturday for the spring game.

LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin remain among Michigan’s biggest competitors to earn Sprague’s pledge.

If Sprague selects the Wolverines, as predicted by 247Sports, their recruiting class will move up to No. 2 in the nation.

I will be announcing my college decision this Friday on my Instagram. Thank you God for putting me in this position 🙏 @RockFbRecruits @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/ZIckwiWyqv pic.twitter.com/I0YFo5lOBw — Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) April 4, 2023

Local Product Brandon Davis-Swain Considering U-M

As Rivals.com’s top strong-side defensive end, Brandon Davis-Swain listed Michigan among his top-five of potential destinations.

“What head coach will I be going to war with?” Davis-Swain tweeted.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder initially committed to Notre Dame, but is now also considering Auburn, Colorado, Purdue and USC. 247Sports ranks the local standout as the No. 146 overall player and the fourth-best in-state talent.

A native of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Davis-Swain has visited the Michigan campus several times, including a few home games last season.