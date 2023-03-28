Mike Trout will look to fulfill a lifelong dream by building his own golf course in Vineland, New Jersey designed by Tiger Woods.

The Los Angeles Angels’ slugger is partnering up with Woods to build a private championship golf course, which will be named Trout National – The Reserve.

Trout took to his Twitter on Monday to announce the big news. Not only is the course going to be placed near Trout’s hometown but he’s roped in Woods’ architecture firm, TGR Design, to build it.

We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National – The Reserve. pic.twitter.com/V8eMGEUYdS — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 27, 2023

Trout Announces New Golf Course near Hometown

With construction for Trout National set to begin soon, the course is set to open in 2025. It’s located only a few minutes away from Trout’s hometown, Vineland, where he still lives in the offseason.

According to Trout, his love for golf dates back to his childhood when he used to go to the driving range with his dad, Jeff. An impressive golfer himself, Trout has a handicap of 7 or 8.

The MLB All-Star has been absolutely ecstatic to be working with Tiger Woods.

“It’s pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course and getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It’s more than I ever thought possible.” Trout told Sports Illustrated.

Tiger Woods Help Trout Plan New Golf Course in New Jersey

Trout National – The Reserve is set to bring a unique championship golf course to southern New Jersey, according to the TGR Design website.

The course will be set among gentle rolling hills and weave between two specific settings, which includes a former quarry and farmland. It has its own distinct character featuring a sandy site, which was once home to a silica sand mine. It will also include playable sandy waste areas that are strategically placed throughout the course.

The TGR design team has planned for the course to be highly strategic with sprawling fairways, which offer multiple routes from tee to green. To help emphasize challenge and risk-reward opportunities, there will be undulating green complexes with low-cut surrounds.

Could Trout National – The Reserve Be Featured On The TGL Schedule

Trout National – The Reserve will have its own unique feel by promoting creative shot making, optionality, and feature holes inspired by Trout.

The course is designed to make the ideal match play environment, which is an interesting choice for the Angels’ All-Star.

There are currently no match play events on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL set to launch in January 2024, Trout’s golf course could be a potential stop on the new league’s schedule in its second season, especially with Woods’ fingerprints all over the course.

