MLB All-Stars Mitch Moreland and Lorenzo Cain retire

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Major League Baseball All-Stars Mitch Moreland of Amory, Mississippi, and Lorenzo Cain of Valdosta, Georgia both announced their retirement on Wednesday according to spotrac.com. Moreland, a first baseman, played 12 Major League Baseball seasons with the Texas Rangers (2010 to 2016), Boston Red Sox (2017 to 2020), San Diego Padres (2020), and Oakland Athletics (2021). Cain, an outfielder, played 13 Major League Baseball seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2010, 2018 to 2022), and the Kansas City Royals (2011 to 2017).

Career Statistics

Moreland batted .251 with 186 home runs and 618 runs batted in. During 1260 games, 4536 plate appearances and 4071 at bats, he scored 527 runs, and had 1020 hits, 219 doubles, nine triples, 11 stolen bases, 385 walks, 1815 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, 39 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .446.

Cain batted .283 with 87 home runs and 454 runs batted in. During 1171 games, 4758 plate appearances, and 4314 at bats, he scored 626 runs, and had 1220 hits, 225 doubles, 24 triples, 190 stolen bases, 362 walks, 1754 total bases, 32 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .343, and a slugging percentage of .407.

All-Star Seasons

Moreland was an All-Star while with the Red Sox in 2018. That year he batted .245 with 15 home runs and 68 runs batted in. Moreland also scored 57 runs and had 99 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, two stolen bases, 175 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .325, and a slugging percentage of .433.

Cain was an All-Star while with the Royals in 2015 and 2018. In 2015, he batted .307 with 16 home runs and 72 runs batted in. Cain also scored 101 runs, and had 169 hits, 34 doubles, six triples, 28 stolen bases, 37 walks, 263 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .361, and a slugging percentage of .477. He had career highs in home runs, runs batted in, runs scored, doubles, triples and total bases.

In 2018, Cain batted .308 with 10 home runs and 38 runs batted in. He also scored 90 runs, and had 166 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 30 stolen bases, 71 walks, 225 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .395, and a slugging percentage of .417. Cain had a career high in batting average, stolen bases, and walks.

World Series Champions

Cain and Moreland were also World Series champions. Cain won with the Royals in 2015 and Moreland won with the Red Sox in 2018. Also in the postseason, Cain shined in the 2014 American League Championship Series, where he was the series MVP. He batted .533 (eight hits in 15 at bats).

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
