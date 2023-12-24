MLB News and Rumors

MLB Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Ranking the Top 5 Free Agent Starting Pitchers Now that Yamamoto Has Signed

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
USATSI_21503859 (1)

Ah, baseball can begin a proper MLB Hot Stove season now that the Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes have come to a conclusion. All eyes will now turn to a handful of starting pitchers that were waiting —rightfully so— for the free agency market to set itself after the Ohtani and Yamamoto signings. Headlining the next set of free agent starting hurlers is two-time and reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. There’s also a handful of crafty veterans and another Japanese import that will become high priority during the rest of MLB free agency.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 free agent starting pitchers available now that the Yamamoto sweepstakes have concluded:

Blake Snell

MLB Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Ranking the Top 5 Free Agent Starting Pitchers Now that Yamamoto Has Signed

Blake Snell, come on down! You’re now playing the MLB free agent sweepstakes! It’s not too often that the two-time, reigning Cy Young Award winner is the afterthought of the free agency market, but here we are. Snell —and his agent Scott Boras— are playing the long game with free agency, and are likely going to win. They waited out the big guns and didn’t commit to signing until Ohtani and Yamamoto came off the board. Had Snell signed a few week back his contract would’ve likely looked a lot more like Aaron Nola’s 7-year, $172MM deal with the Phillies

 

Reported Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angel, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants

Estimated Contract: 7-years/$200MM

Market Value: 6-years/$144MM

Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery (Rob Schumacher, USA Today)

Jordan Montgomery’s free agency is likely going to be an interesting saga. The lefty is coming off a 2023 MLB season that began with the lowly St. Louis Cardinals and ended up in the World Series with the Texas Rangers. The soon-to-be 33-year old went 10-11 in 32 games with a 3.20 ERA, 166 K, and a 1.19 WHIP. Montgomery has postseason pitching experience with the Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees. That alone is extremely attractive for teams that are looking to make a run in 2024. 

 

Reported Suitors: Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers

Estimated Contract: 5-years/$106MM

Market Value: 6-years/$110MM

Shota Imanaga

Shota Imanaga
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, those teams do look familiar! Essentially, most of the teams that were “in” on Ohtani and Yamamoto are expected to be “in” on lefty Shota Imanaga. Iamanga is expected to begin his United States tour shortly after the beginning of the new year. The 30-year-old doesn’t have the same “juice” as his Samurai Japan teammates, but pitched well for the Yokohama DeNa BayStars and in the World Baseball Classic. 

 

Reported Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants

Estimated Contract: 5-years/$175MM

Market Value: unknown

Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito
Sep 10, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Royals

Lucas Giolito’s disappointing 2023 — 8-15, 4.88 ERA with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians— did himself no favors heading into free agency. One of the hottest names at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, Giolito flopped with LA before being designated for assignment —with about every other member of the Angels— prior to arriving in Cleveland. That being said, Giolito is a former AL All-Star and received Cy Young votes in 2019-2021 while with the Southsiders. The 29-year-old righty is the perfect candidate for a short term “bridge” contract to help reestablish himself. 

 

Reported Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants

Estimated Contract: 2-years/$38MM

Market Value: 4-years/$47.5MM

Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman
Sep 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Like Giolito, Marcus Stroman was one of the more discussed names during the 2023 MLB trade deadline before the Chicago Cubs inexplicably decided they weren’t sellers. Stroman was a 2023 NL All-Star selection with the Cubs, however pitched relatively poorly down the stretch as Chicago fell out of postseason contention. Still, Stroman is a two-time All-Star and has postseason pitching experience.

Reported Suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets 

Estimated Contract: 3-years/$60MM

Market Value: 3-years/$47MM

NOTE: Market value is based on Spotrac’s market valuation formula.

Author image
Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
