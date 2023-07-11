As part of its three-day All-Star festivities, MLB staged its 37th Home Run Derby on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, featuring timed rounds over the standard 10 outs.

Did you enjoy the format?

The eight sluggers stood ready …

JRod had the right attitude …

First Round

Teammates on three St. Louis Cardinals’ minor-league teams, their friendship was put aside – momentarily – as Randy Arozarena out-clubbed Adolis Garcia, 24-17 …

Who’s got the look? The White Sox slugger, for sure. Luis Robert Jr. slammed seven HRs over 440 feet and edged switch-hitting Adley Rutschman, 28-27, becoming the first No. 1 seed to advance to the semifinals in six seasons …

Luis Robert Jr.’s bat for the #HRDerby is INCREDIBLE! (via luisrobertm56 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5EgB9VHHEB — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

The young Baltimore Orioles’ star also had a cool look from both sides of the plate …

Adley Rutschman puts his switch-hitting skills on full display. ⚾️💣💣 #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/kkhWbmOeo5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 11, 2023

A blast from the past. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked like his father 16 years ago, crushing Mookie Betts, 26-11 …

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. won the 2007 #HRDerby. Will his son follow in his footsteps tonight? pic.twitter.com/85P6Xo1yb9 — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) July 10, 2023

In a rematch from last year, two-time champion Pete Alonso didn’t have a chance against the hometown star going crazy for four minutes, falling 41-21 …

JULIO RODRIGUEZ SETS THE SINGLE ROUND RECORD IN HIS HOME STADIUM WITH 41 HOME RUNS🔥 #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/KS4IIOsSUh — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 11, 2023

JRod, the machine …

Live look of Julio Rodriguez at the #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/7DjK1J2Z2Z — Nick Lew (@_nicklew) July 11, 2023

Semifinals

Who said it was hard to hit homers in Seattle? Arozarena clubbed his way into the finals with a 35-22 victory over Robert …

The history-making, first-round performance must have taken too much out of JRod. Vlad Jr., who clubbed a record 91 total HRs in 2019, utilized velo to take care of business, 21-20. Hope the kid is OK …

Never really understood having these kids on the field while touting 100+ mph exit velo…hope this poor kid is alright. #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/bnMKpl8049 — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) July 11, 2023

Finals

Vlad Jr. told ESPN he felt “felt pretty good” following the 25-23 win and collecting a cool $1 million …

Vlad Sr. displayed his digital pride for the first Blue Jays slugger to claim the derby title …

What a performance! Proud of you son ♥️#HRDerby — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 11, 2023

On deck. The premier players from the AL and NL will take center stage Tuesday for the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game …

Now Presenting: Your American and National League All-Star teams! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mzXWSXQgmu — T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) July 10, 2023

The Home Run Derby proved eventful, but was it worth the parking fees? …

Wow, $120 for parking near stadiums in Seattle today! pic.twitter.com/RGLCDTrdJY — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) July 10, 2023

By the way, who would pay to watch this? …