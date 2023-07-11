MLB News and Rumors

MLB Home Run Derby 2023: Twitter Reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Slamming Peers At T-Mobile Park

Jeff Hawkins
MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby

As part of its three-day All-Star festivities, MLB staged its 37th Home Run Derby on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, featuring timed rounds over the standard 10 outs.

Did you enjoy the format?

The eight sluggers stood ready …

JRod had the right attitude …

First Round

Teammates on three St. Louis Cardinals’ minor-league teams, their friendship was put aside – momentarily – as Randy Arozarena out-clubbed Adolis Garcia, 24-17 …

Who’s got the look? The White Sox slugger, for sure. Luis Robert Jr. slammed seven HRs over 440 feet and edged switch-hitting Adley Rutschman, 28-27, becoming the first No. 1 seed to advance to the semifinals in six seasons …

The young Baltimore Orioles’ star also had a cool look from both sides of the plate …

A blast from the past. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked like his father 16 years ago, crushing Mookie Betts, 26-11 …

In a rematch from last year, two-time champion Pete Alonso didn’t have a chance against the hometown star going crazy for four minutes, falling 41-21 …

JRod, the machine …

Semifinals

Who said it was hard to hit homers in Seattle? Arozarena clubbed his way into the finals with a 35-22 victory over Robert …

The history-making, first-round performance must have taken too much out of JRod. Vlad Jr., who clubbed a record 91 total HRs in 2019, utilized velo to take care of business, 21-20. Hope the kid is OK …

Finals

Vlad Jr. told ESPN he felt “felt pretty good” following the 25-23 win and collecting a cool $1 million …

Vlad Sr. displayed his digital pride for the first Blue Jays slugger to claim the derby title …

On deck. The premier players from the AL and NL will take center stage Tuesday for the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game …

The Home Run Derby proved eventful, but was it worth the parking fees? …

By the way, who would pay to watch this? …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
