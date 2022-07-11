MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 11)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 11

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +419 parlay odds at BetOnline.

RELATED: The Best Parlay Betting Apps

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your MLB free bets and free bonus cash Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your MLB betting bonus in free bets Place your free MLB bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best MLB Online Sportsbooks

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 11

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 11): Kansas City Royals ML (-145)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Kansas City Royals to beat the Detroit Tigers outright. The Royals are coming off an impressive win against the Cleveland Guardians where they ended up winning 5-1 and they should be able to replicate that against the Tigers. The Tigers are going to be coming into this one playing decent baseball recently, but have now lost their last two games.

Neither team has been too impressive this season, but Brad Keller has done a great job against the current Detroit Tigers lineup, limiting hitters to just a .239 batting average in 154 plate appearances and an average exit velocity below 89 MPH. If he can continue finding success, this is a game that Kansas City should be able to win.

RELATED: Offshore Sports Betting Guide

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 11): Miami Marlins ML (-155)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates outright. The Marlins are going to be coming into this one after an impressive series against the New York Mets where they were able to win 2 out of 4 games. If they can replicate what they were able to do against the Mets, this is a series that Miami should be able to win.

They’ve now won seven out of their last 10 games and a major reason why for that is because of their pitching staff. Miami is going to be coming into this one with a 3.80 team ERA, which ranks them 13th in all of baseball. The Pirates have looked better for parts throughout the season, but they still aren’t great and Miami should capitalize on that.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 11): Chicago White Sox ML (-115)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Chicago White Sox to beat the Cleveland Guardians outright. With Lance Lynn getting the start here, this is the perfect time for Chicago to find a way to get back on track. Lance Lynn hasn’t had great stuff this season, but he’s also had to deal with a few tough injuries to start the year and he’s eventually going to figure it out. If Chicago wants to chance to bounce back in the American League Central and win the division, this is the perfect series for them to get back on track.

The Guardians are currently ahead of them by one spot in the Central and they have a chance to take a few games against them. The perfect way to start that is by Lance Lynn coming out and dominating in this one.