MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 12)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB picks and parlays

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 12

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +533 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 12

We're going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 12): NY Yankees -1.5 (-130)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Cincinnati Reds by -1.5 runs. The Yankees have undoubtedly been the best team in all of baseball to start the season, but are coming off a disappointing series against the Boston Red Sox where they only won two out of four games. For the Yankees, anytime that they don’t win a series, it’s going to be looked at as a disappointment.

This team has been the best in all of baseball to start the season and it makes sense why people are disappointed that they didn’t win that series. Now looking ahead to this series, this is one that they should be able to sweep against a Cincinnati Reds team that’s 32-54.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 12): Seattle Mariners ML (-105)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Washington Nationals outright. The Mariners are going to be coming into this one playing extremely impressive baseball recently as they just managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays and have won nine of their last 10 games. This is the perfect time for them to continue playing elite baseball against a Washington Nationals team that has arguably been the worst team in the National League.

The Nationals currently have the worst record in the National League at 30-58 and have only won one out of their last 10 games. It’s someone interesting why this line is what it is, but instead of worrying about that, let’s hammer it and go with this Seattle Mariners to win this game outright.

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 12): Boston Red Sox ML (-120)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Boston Red Sox to beat the Tampa Bay Rays outright. This is going to be the first outing for Chris Sale in quite some time, but he should be able to be at least half of what he has been throughout the past few years. In the 2021 season, he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

There could be some worry about this one, but either way, the Red Sox lineup should come through for us. The Red Sox are currently hitting .262 as a team, which ranks them first in all of baseball.