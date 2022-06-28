MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 28)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on Tuesday, June 28, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Tuesday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today June 28

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +726 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today June 28

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 28): NY Yankees -1.5 (+105)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs. The Yankees were able to score six runs in the seventh inning to come away with a 9-5 win against the Oakland A’s in the first game of this series.

Frankie Montas is going to be on the mound for the Oakland Athletics and that could be a bit worrisome because he’s one of the better pitchers in baseball. However, he’s had a few rough starts this season, and him going up against a New York Yankees lineup that has hit the most home runs in baseball this year, the Yankees should be able to come around once again.

The Oakland Athletics also have the worst team batting average in baseball, so them putting up runs shouldn’t be too much of a worry for this Yankees squad.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (June 28): Boston Red Sox ML (+120)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Boston Red Sox to beat the Toronto Blue Jays outright. The Blue Jays were able to come away with an impressive 7-2 victory in game 1 of the series, but they’ve still only won four of their last 10 games, while the Boston Red Sox have won eight of their last 10.

The Red Sox have been clicking on all cylinders recently and with them throwing Michael Wacha in this one, it feels like a great time to back them. Michael Wacha is going to be coming into this one with a 2.34 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. He threw against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the season and held them to only one run in six innings pitched and also struck out five.

MLB Parlay Picks for (June 28): Houston Astros ML (-120)

For our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Houston Astros to beat the New York Mets outright. The New York Mets have been one of the better teams in all of baseball, but Houston recently played them and won both games of their two-week series.

Framber Valdez is going to be on the mound here for the Houston Astros and that should be great news for us. He’s held the New York Mets lineup to a .182 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 30%.

Carlos Carrasco is going to be on the mound for the New York Mets and he’s probably been the worst starting pitcher in their rotation. He’s coming off an outing where he only threw 2.1 innings against Houston and gave up five earned runs.