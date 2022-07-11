MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 11 | MLB SGP Picks

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB same game parlay to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to cash a parlay or two today.

MLB Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 11

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +400 parlay odds at BetOnline.

RELATED: The Best Parlay Betting Apps

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your MLB free bets and free bonus cash Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your MLB betting bonus in free bets Place your free MLB bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best MLB Online Sportsbooks

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 11

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 11): Rangers ML (-170)

With the first pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with the Texas Rangers to beat the Oakland Athletics outright. The Oakland Athletics have been one of the worst teams in all of baseball this season as they currently have the worst record in the American League at 29-58 and have only won four out of their last 10 games.

The Texas Rangers are going to be coming at this one at 39-44 and they have had spots in the season where they look like one of the better teams in all of baseball.

RELATED: Offshore Sports Betting Guide

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 11): Corey Seager 2 Total Bases (-115)

With our second same-game parlay pick of the night, let’s go with Corey Seager to have over 1.5 total bases. The Oakland Athletics are going to be throwing a right-handed pitcher in Adrian Martinez and Seager mashes righties. Corey Seager has had a somewhat down year compared to what he was expected to do, but he’s been turning it around recently as he’s hitting .245 and has already belted 19 home runs. It looks like he’s figuring it out on the offensive side of the ball and that’s great news for us and the Texas Rangers.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for (July 11): NRFI (-120)

With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with no runs in the first inning. Both of these teams struggle offensively at times and that’s been evident this season by the Oakland Athletics having the worst team batting average in all the baseball at .209 and the Texas Rangers having the 13th worst team batting average at .240.

Furthermore, these teams struggled offensively in terms of scoring runs as both of them are below the league average in that department.