MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 15 | MLB SGP Picks

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB same game parlay to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to cash a parlay or two today.

MLB Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 15

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +425 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 15

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 15): Astros -1.5 (+100)

Let’s go with the Houston Astros to defeat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs for our first MLB SGP pick of the day. The Athletics have likely been the worst team in all of baseball this season, while the Houston Astros might be the best.

With a current record of 30–60, Oakland is currently tied with the Washington Nationals for the worst record in the league. The Astros have excelled on the mound this year, with a league-leading 2.99 team ERA. On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics, with a team batting average of .210, have the worst batting average in baseball.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 15): YRFI (+105)

With our second MLB same-game parlay pick of the night, let’s go for there to be a run in the first inning between these two teams. The Oakland Athletics are going to be coming into this with a 4.31 ERA, which ranks them the seventh worst in baseball. Houston is going to be coming into this one with some of the best hitting stats in the league.

The Astros currently have the third most home runs in all of baseball with 125 and there’s a legitimate chance that they’re going to be able to add to that total in the first inning here. At the very least, I like them to score runs early.

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for (July 15): Jeremy Pena 2+ Total Bases (-115)

With the final pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with Jeremy Pena to have over 1.5 total bases. Jeremy Pena is going to be coming into this one as potentially the American League rookie of the year thus far as he’s currently hitting .263 and his belted 12 home runs.

He’s going to be coming into this one struggling a bit recently, but with him taking on the Oakland Athletics, it would make sense if he finds a way to get back on track.