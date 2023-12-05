MLB News and Rumors

MLB Winter Meetings Day 2 Recap: We’ve got signings! Plus More on Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and More!

Michael Lipinski
As was to be expected, Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings saw an uptick in action from a rather reserved Day 1. Trade rumors began to rumble, free agent contracts were signed, and historic extension were to be had from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, TN. Oh yeah, the crew from Toronto also took a mysterious trip to Florida to meet with baseball’s biggest free agent.

There’s a lot to unpack, so here’s a recap of Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings.

Brewers Make a Series of Signings

The Milwaukee Brewers were extremely active on Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings making two signings and a massive extension. First, the Brewers signed free agent pitcher Joe Ross, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray. Milwaukee followed up the Ross signing by re-signing pitcher Wade Miley. Miley returns to the Brewers on a 1-year/$7MM deal with a mutual option for 2025. Miley’s deal can reach $11MM in 2024 if he achieves all of his incentives, reports ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Finally, the Brewers extended Top 10 prospect Jackson Chourio to an 8-year/$82MM contract. The 19-year-old has yet to take a Big League at-bat. The deal could reportedly reach $125MM with incentives.

Is Juan Soto to the New York Yankees DOA?

The San Diego Padres reported want a haul for superstar Juan Soto and the New York Yankees might not be willing to pay the price, reports Bob Nightengale. Rightfully so, the Padres are asking for a who’s who from the Yankees farm system. The Yankees still appear to be the frontrunners for Soto, however they’re leaving the door open to other teams at this point. It’s also becoming increasingly likely that a trade will not occur during the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings.

Phillies Extend Manager Rob Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the extension of manager Rob Thomson on Monday afternoon. The 60-year-old baseball lifer took over as the Phils’ manager 51-games into the 2022 MLB regular season and led the team to within two-wins of the 2022 World Series. Thomson and the Phillies followed up in 2023 with their second consecutive MLB Postseason berth. The Phils ultimately fell to Arizona in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Topper’s contract was set to expire after the 2024 MLB season, the extension pushes off any talk of a “lame duck” manager.

KBO Stars Posted

It was a busy day for members of the KBO League. KBO star outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee was posted on Monday morning by the Kiwoom Heroes. The Padres and Yankees are the most interested clubs, according to Jon Heyman. The LG Twins followed suit and posted Korean All-Star closer Woo-Suk Go on Monday afternoon. Both players have a 30-day window to negotiate with MLB clubs or they must return to the KBO League.

Multiple Suitors for Tyler Glasnow

Business is starting to pick up in attempts to acquire Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, reports Jon Heyman. The 30-year-old starter was considered one of the top potential trade candidates heading into the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings. The Chicago Cubs appear to be the most aggressive suitor for Glasnow and there’s a belief a trade will materialize before the close of the Winter Meetings on Wednesday.

Blue Jays in on Ohtani?!?

Keeping up on all of the Shohei Ohtani rumors is tough! The Sports Daily is here to help you though! Be sure to check out our Shohei Ohtani Rumors running thread for all the latest updates.

Now, some updates do deserve their own spot! Red flags went up on Monday when Toronto general manager Ross Atkins missed an in-person press availability and instead met via Zoom.  It’s been reported that Atkins and Blue Jays’ brass met with Ohtani and his representatives at Toronto’s Spring Training site in Dunedin, FL.  There’s a growing belief that Toronto is a serious contender for baseball’s biggest free agent.

Tigers Extend AJ Hinch

It’s been a heck of a few days for Detroit Tigers‘ managers and former managers. First, former Tigers boss Jim Leyland was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 by the MLB Veterans Committee. The Tigers also made a move with their current bench boss, AJ Hinch, who received a contract extension to remain Detroit’s skipper. Terms of the extension were not disclosed, however, Hinch’s initial contract ran through the 2025 MLB season. Hinch is 202-252 with the Tigers since arriving from Houston prior to the 2021 MLB season.

Alex Bregman Not Likely to Be Traded

Speaking of Houston, reports out of H-Town have thrown some cold water on any Alex Bregman trade rumors. General manager Dana Brown is on the record stating that the Astros “are not entertaining trading Bregman at all.”

Houston is rumored to be “resigned ” to losing Bregman to free agency following the 2024 MLB season, reports Bob Nightengale. This led to speculation that Houston would be proactive and look to get something in return for the soon-to-be free agent. As the Sunshine Scooter would say: “Not so fast, my friends!”

Topics  
Angels Astros Braves Brewers Cubs Dodgers MLB MLB News and Rumors Padres Phillies S.F. Giants Yankees
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
