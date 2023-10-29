One night after Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia’s extra-inning, walk-off home run, the Arizona Diamondbacks did what they have been doing for most of their improbable World Series run.
They replied in style Saturday night.
Facing the Rangers, one of the MLB’s most lethal offenses, Merrill Kelly allowed just one run in seven effective innings. Twitter users responded to the starting pitcher backing the “Answerbacks” to a 9-1, Game 2 victory at Globe Life Field.
Highlighted by Ketel Martel establishing a new postseason hitting streak record, clutch offense also played a role Saturday as seven of the Diamondbacks’ runs developed with two outs.
With the Series tied at a game apiece, Game 3 is scheduled for Monday in the desert.
Globe Life Field prior to Game 2 Saturday …
Just wow. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/IT5dX7deEZ
— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) October 28, 2023
With most of his Rangers’ teammates celebrating the Game 1 win Friday night, Max Scherzer, who is slated to start Monday against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, had extra bullpen work to accomplish …
AFTER THE TEXAS RANGERS WON GAME 1 IN WALK OFF FASHION
MAX SCHERZER GOES OUT TO THE OUTFIELD & IS IMMEDIATELY THROWING A BULLPEN SESSION
MAX SCHERZER IS BUILT DIFFERENT #GoAndTakeIt #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0knBzAn6dT
— Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) October 28, 2023
Jordan Montgomery prepared for his first Fall Classic start Saturday. The Rangers’ starting pitcher yielded four runs on nine hits in six innings, suffering the loss …
#WorldSeries debut for Monty. pic.twitter.com/jHXvCtyK7p
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2023
Kelly embraced the atmosphere prior to the first pitch …
Go time. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/EGR0ZGyD9e
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
One future Hall of Famer throwing the first pitch to a current Hall of Famer. Two all-time great Rangers taking center stage once again …
Two all-time greats Fergie Jenkins and Adrian Beltre threw out the first pitch in Arlington before Game 2 of the World Series. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ID1XOrVWm3
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2023
Saturday’s Game 2 starting lineups …
Your starting lineups for #WorldSeries Game 2. pic.twitter.com/5RGKdKihJv
— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2023
One Diamondbacks fan was ready for a double dose of adrenaline …
My current setup #EmbraceTheChaos #GoDevils pic.twitter.com/4IFRF5N8qF
— Chris Lewis (@chrislewisASU) October 29, 2023
Could you hit Kelly? He looked filthy …
Strike three! #UmpCAM
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/cNAfLITgje
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2023
Kelly had yet to allow a hit through three innings, but it’s still way too early to say no-hitter, so don’t do it, OK? …
Merrill Kelly was carving 'em up. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Y3zxxPcPtw
— MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2023
The so-called banana boys were movin’ and groovin’ …
I don’t know if the banana boys are fun or annoying? I’m going with fun, for now. 🍌⚾️. #WorldSeries #ArizonavsTexas #FoxWorldSeries #Diamondbacks #RangersVsDbacks pic.twitter.com/5A9LqDMLUG
— Jim JaxMose (@JaxMose) October 29, 2023
Capping an expanded at-bat, Gabriel Moreno powered the Diamondbacks to a 1-0, fourth-inning lead. Moreno became the seventh catcher to blast at least four home runs in the same postseason …
What an at-bat for Gabriel Moreno. On the eighth pitch, Moreno goes yard to give the D-backs a lead.
413-foot shot, his fourth of the postseasonpic.twitter.com/Z2Uwi4unBv
— Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) October 29, 2023
This 5-3 masterpiece would eventually save a run …
Josh Jung is a beast. pic.twitter.com/av3l9KFy8f
— Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) October 29, 2023
Following a two-out double, Tommy Pham used his speed to score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s run-scoring single in the Diamondbacks’ two-run fourth inning …
Now A 2-0 Lead! #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/YvzJ5fZBFm
— Leo Montanaro (@montanaro_67075) October 29, 2023
All right, someone mentioned Kelly and no-no. He yielded a solo home run in the fifth inning ….
Mitch Garver gets Texas on the board with a solo shot to left. pic.twitter.com/LLeapjPtQo
— Prospect Dugout (@prospectdugout) October 29, 2023
Fifteen years removed from his last World Series appearance, Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria provided veteran leadership with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning …
Longo restores the 2-run lead! pic.twitter.com/HzzO2N429y
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
The future NL rookie of the year provided a seventh-inning insurance run …
Corbin Carroll keeps the @Dbacks train rolling in Game 2. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/qa6tk2xVGq
— MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2023
Four hits in his first four at-bats for Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham …
A 4-hit night for @TphamLV! pic.twitter.com/exURnsv3Ls
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
Kelly’s pitching line …
Merrill Kelly spun a beauty tonight. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/RZH2by7TIi
— MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2023
After starting 0-for-4, Marte extended his postseason hit streak to a record 18 games with a two-run single. His streak started in 2017. Carroll followed with an RBI hit, extending their lead to 7-1. The D’backs put the game away by adding two more runs in the ninth …
Doubling our lead on back-to-back swings. pic.twitter.com/zqE82Mp4g1
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
The final score …
The @Dbacks answer back to even things up 1-1. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/aeG99Cyfkp
— MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2023