MLB World Series Game 2: Twitter Reacts To Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks Striking Back at Texas Rangers At Globe Life Field

Jeff Hawkins
world series game 2 pham reaches first base (1)

One night after Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia’s extra-inning, walk-off home run, the Arizona Diamondbacks did what they have been doing for most of their improbable World Series run.

They replied in style Saturday night.

Facing the Rangers, one of the MLB’s most lethal offenses, Merrill Kelly allowed just one run in seven effective innings. Twitter users responded to the starting pitcher backing the “Answerbacks” to a 9-1, Game 2 victory at Globe Life Field.

Highlighted by Ketel Martel establishing a new postseason hitting streak record, clutch offense also played a role Saturday as seven of the Diamondbacks’ runs developed with two outs.

With the Series tied at a game apiece, Game 3 is scheduled for Monday in the desert.

Globe Life Field prior to Game 2 Saturday …

With most of his Rangers’ teammates celebrating the Game 1 win Friday night, Max Scherzer, who is slated to start Monday against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, had extra bullpen work to accomplish …

Jordan Montgomery prepared for his first Fall Classic start Saturday. The Rangers’ starting pitcher yielded four runs on nine hits in six innings, suffering the loss …

Kelly embraced the atmosphere prior to the first pitch …

One future Hall of Famer throwing the first pitch to a current Hall of Famer. Two all-time great Rangers taking center stage once again …

Saturday’s Game 2 starting lineups …

One Diamondbacks fan was ready for a double dose of adrenaline …

Could you hit Kelly? He looked filthy …

Kelly had yet to allow a hit through three innings, but it’s still way too early to say no-hitter, so don’t do it, OK? …

The so-called banana boys were movin’ and groovin’ …

Capping an expanded at-bat, Gabriel Moreno powered the Diamondbacks to a 1-0, fourth-inning lead. Moreno became the seventh catcher to blast at least four home runs in the same postseason …

This 5-3 masterpiece would eventually save a run …

Following a two-out double, Tommy Pham used his speed to score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s run-scoring single in the Diamondbacks’ two-run fourth inning …

All right, someone mentioned Kelly and no-no. He yielded a solo home run in the fifth inning ….

Fifteen years removed from his last World Series appearance, Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria provided veteran leadership with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning …

The future NL rookie of the year provided a seventh-inning insurance run …

Four hits in his first four at-bats for Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham …

Kelly’s pitching line …

After starting 0-for-4, Marte extended his postseason hit streak to a record 18 games with a two-run single. His streak started in 2017. Carroll followed with an RBI hit, extending their lead to 7-1. The D’backs put the game away by adding two more runs in the ninth …

The final score …

Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Rangers Twitter World Series
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
