Monday Night Football: Fans Watch As Philadelphia Eagles Drop Kansas City Chiefs, Jason Kelce Gets Best Of Little Brother During ‘Kelce Bowl’

Jeff Hawkins
Monday night’s NFL game between the host Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles served as more than a rematch of Super Bowl 57 or a possible preview for Super Bowl 58.

The prime-time family showcase could have been marketed as the “Kelce Bowl” instead of promoting the game as the ninth regular-season matchup of the previous Super Bowl competitors.

Older brother Jason Kelce of the Eagles and younger brother Travis of the Chiefs are “Swiftly” becoming the face of several advertising campaigns. Both remain leaders of each conference’s expected top playoff seeds.

The “Kelce Bowl” obviously was getting personal for the elder Kelce, who entered Monday 0-3 in head-to-head meetings.

The younger brother told People he described the family experiences as “fun as hell, man.”

Twitter users responded Monday to how the fun ended for the Chiefs, who dropped several key passes and eventually a 21-17 decision.

Big brother finally won the “Kelce Bowl” …

The scene: Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium …

“Oh, yeah! … Oh, yeah!” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes felt good during pregame warmups, but that would change from all the dropped passes …

Batman Eagles came out on a rainy Monday night in Kansas City …

Clever brotherly troll …

The call of the wild at “Chiefs Kingdom” …

After both teams were forced to punt after three-and-outs on their opening possessions, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes directed the Chiefs to a 10-play scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson …

The Eagles responded about five minutes later with a nine-play drive of their own, ending with a 4-yard scamper by D’Andre Swift …

Hurts (not) so good during the first half, thanks in part to Chiefs DL Chris Jones’ back-to-back sacks …

With the score tied at 7-7, Mahomes threw a red-zone interception, his eighth of the season …

An Eagles star stirred up some first-half sideline drama …

Kelce, who entered Monday averaging 12.6 yards per catch throughout his 11-year career, scored his fifth TD of the season, but struggled in the second half …

The Eagles rookie nearly stopped time as Mahomes attempted to “clock it with two seconds left” in the first half …

Helping cut the Chiefs’ lead to 17-14 in the third quarter, Hurts collected his 34th career rushing TD, passing Cam Newton for the most by a QB in four seasons …

With the Chiefs in the red zone looking to go up two scores early in the fourth quarter, the younger Kelce received a knockout punch. It was the Chiefs’ second red-zone turnover …

On third-and-nine play, Mahomes executed what appeared to be the throw of the game. At the time, the Chiefs led, 17-14, but three plays later, they were forced to punt …

Following a 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith, Hurts scored his second rushing TD, giving the Eagles their first advantage, 21-17 …

Immediately after the Eagles took the lead, the Chiefs’ sputtering second-half offense was held to its fourth three-and-out series. The Chiefs entered Monday with the NFL’s fewest three-and-outs (10). Even the home fans had trouble making plays …

The Chiefs possess an NFL-high 26 dropped passes. They had two big ones on their final drive Monday night. The first came when Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a bomb near the goal line on second down …

The second drop came on fourth down, sealing the loss …

The Eagles allowed the Chiefs to rally from a 10-point deficit to claim Super Bowl 57. The Eagles rallied after being down 17-7 Monday. The elder Kelce enjoyed the twist of fate with visiting Eagles fans …

Final score: Eagles 21, Chiefs 17 …

