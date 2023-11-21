Monday night’s NFL game between the host Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles served as more than a rematch of Super Bowl 57 or a possible preview for Super Bowl 58.

The prime-time family showcase could have been marketed as the “Kelce Bowl” instead of promoting the game as the ninth regular-season matchup of the previous Super Bowl competitors.

Older brother Jason Kelce of the Eagles and younger brother Travis of the Chiefs are “Swiftly” becoming the face of several advertising campaigns. Both remain leaders of each conference’s expected top playoff seeds.

The “Kelce Bowl” obviously was getting personal for the elder Kelce, who entered Monday 0-3 in head-to-head meetings.

The younger brother told People he described the family experiences as “fun as hell, man.”

Twitter users responded Monday to how the fun ended for the Chiefs, who dropped several key passes and eventually a 21-17 decision.

Big brother finally won the “Kelce Bowl” …

Jason Kelce’s moment to shine. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TtA8WyeO3J — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 21, 2023

The scene: Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium …

“Oh, yeah! … Oh, yeah!” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes felt good during pregame warmups, but that would change from all the dropped passes …

Sounds like someone’s ready for primetime 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Wy7PHIRG2q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2023

Batman Eagles came out on a rainy Monday night in Kansas City …

Clever brotherly troll …

Kelce and Swift walking out together is an elite troll pic.twitter.com/imSU7QZk9Y — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) November 21, 2023

The call of the wild at “Chiefs Kingdom” …

Chiefs Kingdom welcomes the defending champs on MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IXehwpy1Ne — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 21, 2023

After both teams were forced to punt after three-and-outs on their opening possessions, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes directed the Chiefs to a 10-play scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson …

The Eagles responded about five minutes later with a nine-play drive of their own, ending with a 4-yard scamper by D’Andre Swift …

DANDRE SWIFT ANSWERS BACK 7-7pic.twitter.com/K1YsdtHGPI — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 21, 2023

Hurts (not) so good during the first half, thanks in part to Chiefs DL Chris Jones’ back-to-back sacks …

Jalen Hurts has been sacked three times and has thrown INT pic.twitter.com/st3VKRF2hj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 21, 2023

With the score tied at 7-7, Mahomes threw a red-zone interception, his eighth of the season …

An Eagles star stirred up some first-half sideline drama …

Hurts & AJ Brown have a Toxic relationship 😭😂pic.twitter.com/NvhQ9JpSmr — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 21, 2023

Kelce, who entered Monday averaging 12.6 yards per catch throughout his 11-year career, scored his fifth TD of the season, but struggled in the second half …

The Eagles rookie nearly stopped time as Mahomes attempted to “clock it with two seconds left” in the first half …

The effort from Jalen Carter tho 😆 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oRyenbFjh1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2023

Helping cut the Chiefs’ lead to 17-14 in the third quarter, Hurts collected his 34th career rushing TD, passing Cam Newton for the most by a QB in four seasons …

With the Chiefs in the red zone looking to go up two scores early in the fourth quarter, the younger Kelce received a knockout punch. It was the Chiefs’ second red-zone turnover …

OH NOO TRAVIS KELCE FUMBLED THATS A PEANUT PUNCH

pic.twitter.com/13mW7tdVEV — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 21, 2023

On third-and-nine play, Mahomes executed what appeared to be the throw of the game. At the time, the Chiefs led, 17-14, but three plays later, they were forced to punt …

Following a 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith, Hurts scored his second rushing TD, giving the Eagles their first advantage, 21-17 …

#Eagles Jalen Hurts brotherly shoved into the endzone pic.twitter.com/zuGj2dwbWl — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) November 21, 2023

Immediately after the Eagles took the lead, the Chiefs’ sputtering second-half offense was held to its fourth three-and-out series. The Chiefs entered Monday with the NFL’s fewest three-and-outs (10). Even the home fans had trouble making plays …

Chiefs fans adding to the drops!

pic.twitter.com/I3nEs065Iu — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) November 21, 2023

The Chiefs possess an NFL-high 26 dropped passes. They had two big ones on their final drive Monday night. The first came when Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a bomb near the goal line on second down …

Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the field upset after the Chiefs’ loss. 🎥: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OPg6bEiks1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2023

The second drop came on fourth down, sealing the loss …

JUSTIN WATSON DROPS THE BALL AND THE #EAGLES WIN pic.twitter.com/stUBKcTcZ4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 21, 2023

The Eagles allowed the Chiefs to rally from a 10-point deficit to claim Super Bowl 57. The Eagles rallied after being down 17-7 Monday. The elder Kelce enjoyed the twist of fate with visiting Eagles fans …

Jason Kelce with Eagles fans after big comeback win pic.twitter.com/YSQImpq6Y5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 21, 2023

Final score: Eagles 21, Chiefs 17 …