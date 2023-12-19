NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football: NFL Fans Watch Underdog Seattle Seahawks Edge Slumping Philadelphia Eagles At Lumen Field

Jeff Hawkins
Jalen Hurts felt the pain.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was slowed by a sore left knee and the effects of a flu bug.

On the other side of the field, Seattle Seahawks were in the midst of a QB quandary. In the hours leading up the game, team brass treated their starter’s decision like it was top secret information.

Would it be Geno Smith or Drew Lock?

Twitter users responded Monday night to Hurts playing hobbled and Lock earning his fourth NFL game-winning drive by directing the Seahawks to a 20-17 upset victory over the Eagles at Lumen Field.

“Amazing won’t do it justice,” Lock told ESPN.

Losers of five of six, entering Monday, the Seahawks (7-7) earned what could be considered a season-saving victory. Julian Love sealed the win with second interception of the game …

Before kickoff, NFL fantasy team owners nervously waited to hear who would start for the Seahawks, Smith or Lock. The call finally went out for Lock to get his second straight start, despite Smith remaining active. Lock went 22 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown pass Monday …

And officials wonder why their work is so closely analyzed …

Hurts opened Sunday by leading the unit on a game-opening, 15-play scoring drive. Hurts went 5-for-5 passing and scored on a 3-yard scamper …

Battling an illness, Hurts traveled to Seattle on a separate flight and started Monday despite being downgraded to questionable on Sunday. He went out and established a new franchise record …

“No chance.” Josh Sweat and the Eagles’ defense showed first-half improvement under de facto defensive coordinator Matt Millen. The defensive lineman squeezed through the Seahawks’ offensive line and dropped Kenneth Walker III for a 6-yard loss …

Philly’s “Tush Push” success …

The Eagles held a halftime lead for the first time since October …

The Eagles’ first-half defensive improvement devolved quickly. Shoddy open-field tackling returned and aided the Seahawks’ second-half rally. The mid-week coaching change remains questionable …

The Eagles’ defenders failed to shake the block of Block. Walker converted a 23-yard scoring pass to pull the Seahawks to a 10-10 tie at 10:05 of the third quarter …

With the score tied at 10-all, the Eagles responded with another “Tush Push” TD, capping a 12-play scoring drive. The 1-yard scoring run was his 14th of the season, putting Hurts in a first-place tie with Cam Newton for the most rushing TDs by a QB …

The Seahawks’ 92-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter was the longest of the season. Capping the series, Lock’s 29-yard scoring toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave the Seahawks a three-point lead with 28 seconds remaining. “I’m going to remember that play call for the rest of my life,” Lock told ESPN …

Final score: Seahawks 20, Eagles 17 …

The Eagles have dropped three straight games and four of their past five. After starting 5-0, the one-time NFC favorite has a big question to answer over the final three regular-season outings …

Eagles Monday Night Football NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks Twitter
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
