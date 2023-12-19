Jalen Hurts felt the pain.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was slowed by a sore left knee and the effects of a flu bug.

On the other side of the field, Seattle Seahawks were in the midst of a QB quandary. In the hours leading up the game, team brass treated their starter’s decision like it was top secret information.

Would it be Geno Smith or Drew Lock?

Twitter users responded Monday night to Hurts playing hobbled and Lock earning his fourth NFL game-winning drive by directing the Seahawks to a 20-17 upset victory over the Eagles at Lumen Field.

“Amazing won’t do it justice,” Lock told ESPN.

Losers of five of six, entering Monday, the Seahawks (7-7) earned what could be considered a season-saving victory. Julian Love sealed the win with second interception of the game …

Before kickoff, NFL fantasy team owners nervously waited to hear who would start for the Seahawks, Smith or Lock. The call finally went out for Lock to get his second straight start, despite Smith remaining active. Lock went 22 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown pass Monday …

QB Drew Lock is expected to start tonight for the Seahawks vs. the Eagles, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/5VVYHbBSex — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 19, 2023

Hurts opened Sunday by leading the unit on a game-opening, 15-play scoring drive. Hurts went 5-for-5 passing and scored on a 3-yard scamper …

Hurts goes perfect on the opening drive and rushes in for the TD #NFL #PHIvsSEA

pic.twitter.com/0G109VRwSk — McArthurKnowsBall 🏀 🏈 (@McArthurA13) December 19, 2023

Battling an illness, Hurts traveled to Seattle on a separate flight and started Monday despite being downgraded to questionable on Sunday. He went out and established a new franchise record …

Jalen Hurts making history! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/0Rake6CNGa — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 19, 2023

“No chance.” Josh Sweat and the Eagles’ defense showed first-half improvement under de facto defensive coordinator Matt Millen. The defensive lineman squeezed through the Seahawks’ offensive line and dropped Kenneth Walker III for a 6-yard loss …

Philly’s “Tush Push” success …

The Eagles held a halftime lead for the first time since October …

The Eagles’ first-half defensive improvement devolved quickly. Shoddy open-field tackling returned and aided the Seahawks’ second-half rally. The mid-week coaching change remains questionable …

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change and now former Patriots coach Matt Patricia will be calling the defense. pic.twitter.com/EAqPgoMl75 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 17, 2023

The Eagles’ defenders failed to shake the block of Block. Walker converted a 23-yard scoring pass to pull the Seahawks to a 10-10 tie at 10:05 of the third quarter …

KENNETH WALKER TAKES IT TO HOUSE 🏠 WHAT A BLOCK BY DREW LOCK 😤 (via @Seahawks)pic.twitter.com/9iQHj1pW27 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2023

With the score tied at 10-all, the Eagles responded with another “Tush Push” TD, capping a 12-play scoring drive. The 1-yard scoring run was his 14th of the season, putting Hurts in a first-place tie with Cam Newton for the most rushing TDs by a QB …

The Seahawks’ 92-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter was the longest of the season. Capping the series, Lock’s 29-yard scoring toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave the Seahawks a three-point lead with 28 seconds remaining. “I’m going to remember that play call for the rest of my life,” Lock told ESPN …

DREW LOCK LEGACY DRIVEpic.twitter.com/x9DgdGsX3L — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) December 19, 2023

Final score: Seahawks 20, Eagles 17 …

The Eagles have dropped three straight games and four of their past five. After starting 5-0, the one-time NFC favorite has a big question to answer over the final three regular-season outings …

Can the Eagles still win the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/htJRa7loLK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 19, 2023