Franchise valuations in professional sports have sky-rocketed over the last decade with recent sales in the NFL, NBA, and MLB setting new records.

Most recently, the Washington Commanders were sold by former owner Daniel Snyder for $6.05 billion dollars.

Despite being widely regarded as the NFL’s worst owner during his tenure in Washington, Snyder was still able to earn a 650 percent return on his original investment. Snyder purchased the franchise along with the stadium back in 1999 for $800 million in what was a record-breaking deal at the time.

The Washington Commanders sale broke the record for the most expensive sports franchise ever sold, which had been previously set in 2022 when the Walter Penner Group bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Below, we’ll uncover the top-5 most expensive sports franchise sales ever.

Daniel Snyder isn’t the only pro sports owner that has cashed in on his investment. Michael Jordan recently sold his NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion.

With franchise valuations rapidly rising, it should come as no surprise that the most expensive sports franchises ever sold have come over the last four years. The NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB have all seen franchises sold for record-breaking prices over the last few years.

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishiba recently set the NBA record, buying the franchise for a record $4 billion from Robert Sarver.

In the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are set to be sold for nearly $1 billion, which would mark the most expensive hockey franchise ever sold.

Let’s go over the top five most expensive sports franchises ever sold.

1. Washington Commanders (2023): $6.05 billion

Recently, the Washington Commanders finalized their deal with Dan Snyder for the sale of the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion, making it the most expensive sports franchise ever sold.

Despite receiving a $60 million fine on the way out due to his sexual harassment and financial improprieties allegations, the Commander’s sale was a +656% profit for Snyder.

The Commanders were bought out by a 21-member group that includes Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The Commanders’ new ownership group includes limited partners like NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales.

Harris currently owns 30% of the team’s equity, while the remaining 70% was split among 20 limited partners.

2. Denver Broncos (2022): $4.65 billion

In 2022, the Walton-Penner family bought the Denver Broncos from the family of the late Pat Bowlen. Led by Rob Walton, the heir of Walmart, and his daughter and son-in-law, they were unanimously approved by NFL owners for purchasing the Denver Broncos for $4.56 billion.

In July 2022, the Broncos announced that Condoleezza Rice would also join the ownership group. The group of owners includes Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner, Mellody Hobson, Condoleezza Rice, and Lewis Hamilton.

3. Phoenix Suns (2023): $4 billion

After many detailed allegations of racism and misogyny piled up against former Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver, he was forced to put both teams up for sale. The teams were sold to mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Matt Ishbia, who is the majority owner of both teams.

The sale was worth $4 billion, marking the most expensive NBA franchise ever sold. The transaction was approved by the league in 2023.

4. Brooklyn Nets (2019): $3.3 billion



In 2019, Mikhail Prokhorov sold the controlling interest of the Brooklyn Nets to Joe Tsai, an Alibaba Group co-founder, and Canadian billionaire. A year earlier, Tsai already bought 49% of the Nets for $1 billion. He bought the remainder of the team (51%) for $1.35 billion, making him the sole investor of the team.

Along with buying the team, Tsai purchased full ownership of Barclays Center for another $1 billion. The total sale was valued at $3.3 billion, making it one of the most expensive sports franchise sales ever.

5. Chelsea (2022): $3.16 billion

Roman Abramovich was forced to end his 19-year tenure at Chelsea soccer club after being sanctioned by the British government for his involvement in enabling the Russian president’s actions in Ukraine.

The team was sold for $3.2 billion to the Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. In addition to buying the team, Boehly agreed to invest an additional $2.2 billion in Chelsea’s men’s, women’s, and academy teams, and in infrastructure like the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Most Expensive Sports Franchise Sales By Sport

Here are the most expensive franchise sales by sport:

NFL: Washington Commanders (2023): — $6.05 billion NBA: Phoenix Suns (2020) — $4.0 billion MLB: New York Mets (2020) — $2.4 billion NHL: Ottawa Senators (2023) — $950 million Soccer: Chelsea (2022) — $3.16 billion