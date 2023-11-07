NFL News and Rumors

Myles Garrett Is Determined Not To Give His AFC North Foes Bulletin Board Material

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was asked a question by Kay Adams on the Tuesday episode of her Up & Adams show that forged into dangerous territory.

Adams asked Garrett who is the most impressive quarterback right now between Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Garrett paused and then talked about the qualities of each quarterback and how they have their ways of beating a defense.

Burrow, when he is healthy, can rack up the yards.

Jackson can use his legs to make things happen if a receiver is not open.

Adams pushed him to pick one, and he reluctantly said Burrow.

He added that he would “take Jackson down”.

Garrett’s Browns are tied with the Bengals at 5-3 and trail the division-leading Baltimore Ravens who are 7-2.

The Browns travel to Baltimore in Week 10 for their second game with them this season; the Ravens won the first.

Despite answering Burrow, the Browns have done very well playing against him and the Bengals in the past few years.

This season, the Browns have been less successful against the Ravens.

The point is both are dangerous, and Garrett knows it.

He also told Adams that he envisions himself being a Cleveland Brown for this entire career.

Garrett is beloved and got thunderous applause at a recent Cavaliers game; he recently became a minority owner of the Cavs.

Watch the Browns travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM EST.

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Baltimore Rises

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
cj stroud 2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 9 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
NFL Player Confesses On TikTok What Players Do At Halftime
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Which Team Employs The NFL’s Most Diverse Coaching Staff?
Which Team Employs The NFL’s Most Diverse Coaching Staff?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) scrambles
NFL Week 10: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
austin ekeler runs against jets (1)
NFL Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers Pressure, Run Down New York Jets At MetLife Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
PFF Week 9 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top