Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was asked a question by Kay Adams on the Tuesday episode of her Up & Adams show that forged into dangerous territory.

Adams asked Garrett who is the most impressive quarterback right now between Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Garrett paused and then talked about the qualities of each quarterback and how they have their ways of beating a defense.

Burrow, when he is healthy, can rack up the yards.

Jackson can use his legs to make things happen if a receiver is not open.

Adams pushed him to pick one, and he reluctantly said Burrow.

He added that he would “take Jackson down”.

Garrett’s Browns are tied with the Bengals at 5-3 and trail the division-leading Baltimore Ravens who are 7-2.

The Browns travel to Baltimore in Week 10 for their second game with them this season; the Ravens won the first.

Despite answering Burrow, the Browns have done very well playing against him and the Bengals in the past few years.

This season, the Browns have been less successful against the Ravens.

The point is both are dangerous, and Garrett knows it.

He also told Adams that he envisions himself being a Cleveland Brown for this entire career.

Garrett is beloved and got thunderous applause at a recent Cavaliers game; he recently became a minority owner of the Cavs.

Watch the Browns travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM EST.