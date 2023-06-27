NFL News and Rumors

Myles Garrett “Sacks” Kids At His Youth Football Camp

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Myles Garrett

One of the best things about this time of the NFL offseason is that star players host youth football camps in their communities.

These players give kids memories to last a lifetime of playing with their idols.

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett lined up at his youth football camp and showed the kids how it is done.

Check out his sack.

 

Will Myles Garrett Visit The Pro Football Hall Of Fame This Year?

It is well known that Garrett bypassed a Browns’ team trip to Canton last summer because he does not want to go to the Hall of Fame unless he is inducted.

This situation gets a little trickier for Garrett this summer because the Browns are playing in the Hall of Fame Game, and Browns legend Joe Thomas is getting inducted with the Class of 2023.

Garrett praises Thomas saying he is successful in everything he does, but he admits that it is a “game-time decision” on whether he goes to HOF.

Garrett Has High Hopes For Browns D In 2023

He may be ambivalent about his Hall of Fame plans, but one thing he is clear about is what he thinks about new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz assumed the duties after the Browns fired Joe Woods.

He recently said:

“He just helps simplify things. Schwartz likes to say ‘Take off the seatbelt. You get out there and let it loose.’  He’s going to put me in position and us in position to make plays.”

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
