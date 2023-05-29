NASCAR fans are gearing up for a doubleheader Monday.

After rain wiped out the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, the circuit’s longest race of the season was postponed until Monday. It will follow the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300. which is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

Area rain has barely let up since Saturday afternoon, causing postponements for the Cup Series’ practice, qualifying sessions, and the Xfinity race.

William Byron, who captured the Cup Series’ previous points race at Darlington Raceway, was awarded the pole for Monday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Denny Hamlin will attempt to defend his Charlotte spring race title. A year ago, Hamlin withstood an event featuring 28 crashes and 18 caution periods to capture the 400-plus lap race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track.

No. 23 Toyota Commits Pre-Race Inspection Fouls

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team continues to foul out.

The No. 23 Toyota failed consecutive pre-Coca-Cola 600 technical inspections Saturday. The incidents resulted in crew chief Zachary Marquardt’s suspension and loss of pit-row selection.

Sunday’s race was postponed until Monday because of rain

Driver Bubba Wallace, who was caught flipping the bird during a Fox Sports interview last Sunday following the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, has another reason to be frustrated. Wallace was scheduled to start seventh after practice and qualifying sessions were rained out Saturday.

23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan, the iconic ex-NBA all-star, has failed three consecutive points race pre-race inspections. The No. 45 Toyota, piloted by Tyler Reddick, failed back-to-back inspections at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600

Here is a look at the lineup for Monday’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

6, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

9, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

11, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

13, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

16, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

17, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

18, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

24, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

26, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

27, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

28, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

29, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports

30, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

31, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

33, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

35, Todd Gilliland, 51, Front Row Motorsports

36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

37, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

NASCAR’s Monday Schedule

Here is an updated list of Monday events at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Monday

8 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

11 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 race

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race