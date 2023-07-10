NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Cup Series Driver William Byron Claiming Rain-Shortened Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Overcoming a penalty and a spin, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron ended up beating the field and the elements to capture Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Capping a competitive first two stages, a hard rain brought out red-flag conditions on Lap 185, handing the win to the Hendrick Motorsports garage. The checkered flag was Byron’s fourth of the season, topping the circuit.

Seven different drivers had won the seven previous Cup events, but Byron put an end to that recent trend …

There were 36 other drivers who wish they were as confused as Byron …

Driver-turned-analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a pre-race feeling about Atlanta …

Highlighting Kevin Harvick’s last spin at Atlanta, NASCAR opened with a Dale Sr. homage …

Sunday’s emotional start …

The fans were ready …

Kyle Larson executed a slick move …

Then Larson spun around …

End of Stage 1 drama …

That was nearly as exciting as the Orange Crush-ing anniversary …

With area rain threatening to shorten Sunday’s race, Dale Jr. summed up the early action …

Winless in 79 races and rain approaching in about 10 minutes, Brad Keselowski was running low on gas as he captured Stage 2 under caution. Not a great position to be in …

With Keselowski entering Atlanta’s extended pit road, Byron took advantage of the opportunity …

Just before the rain started falling, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece wrecked out of top-10 positions …

A highly entertaining event at an improving facility came to an abrupt halt 25 laps into Stage 3. Too bad …

Breaking the recent Cup Series trend, Byron’s image should be represented twice …

NASCAR News and Rumors Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
