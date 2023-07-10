Overcoming a penalty and a spin, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron ended up beating the field and the elements to capture Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Capping a competitive first two stages, a hard rain brought out red-flag conditions on Lap 185, handing the win to the Hendrick Motorsports garage. The checkered flag was Byron’s fourth of the season, topping the circuit.

Seven different drivers had won the seven previous Cup events, but Byron put an end to that recent trend …

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY. pic.twitter.com/vlNKxIRaVI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 10, 2023

There were 36 other drivers who wish they were as confused as Byron …

“I don’t completely understand this one.” 😂@WilliamByron recovers from an early spin and played the strategy right by racing to the rain to somehow pull off the victory tonight.#NASCAR #QuakerState400 pic.twitter.com/m78liub4MD — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) July 10, 2023

Driver-turned-analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a pre-race feeling about Atlanta …

Expect this to be a hell of a show pic.twitter.com/ogIpT88WIH — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 9, 2023

Highlighting Kevin Harvick’s last spin at Atlanta, NASCAR opened with a Dale Sr. homage …

“This one’s for Dale.”@KevinHarvick‘s car from his first win will pace the field before tonight’s race on @USANetwork. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/xx8yFf11Ec — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 9, 2023

Sunday’s emotional start …

A special command from a special car! Get ’em going, RC! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7aQKeG70gY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 9, 2023

The fans were ready …

Kyle Larson executed a slick move …

You know you want to see that @KyleLarsonRacin move again. pic.twitter.com/Xiqhl7Xydh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

Then Larson spun around …

End of Stage 1 drama …

This is only the finish to Stage 1! 😱 pic.twitter.com/ujdpBPTmZd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

That was nearly as exciting as the Orange Crush-ing anniversary …

19 years ago TODAY, a giant orange chased a @NASCAR driver on the track. pic.twitter.com/5m0eYEXW8v — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 9, 2023

With area rain threatening to shorten Sunday’s race, Dale Jr. summed up the early action …

Man this is wild racing at Atlanta @NASCAR @NASCARonNBC — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 10, 2023

Winless in 79 races and rain approaching in about 10 minutes, Brad Keselowski was running low on gas as he captured Stage 2 under caution. Not a great position to be in …

This action is everything! @keselowski leads the way now as Stage 2 draws to a close! #QS400 pic.twitter.com/7FUoRDsZHF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

With Keselowski entering Atlanta’s extended pit road, Byron took advantage of the opportunity …

Big run for the 2️⃣4️⃣! @WilliamByron is now out front! pic.twitter.com/zH2F3Morcr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

Just before the rain started falling, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece wrecked out of top-10 positions …

🟡🟡🟡🟡 This one could have collected many more cars! pic.twitter.com/HO1clgxjgs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

A highly entertaining event at an improving facility came to an abrupt halt 25 laps into Stage 3. Too bad …

Breaking the recent Cup Series trend, Byron’s image should be represented twice …

Heading to a place with a great chance of making it 8️⃣. pic.twitter.com/jkSPNhaO4c — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 8, 2023