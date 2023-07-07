NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Thursday announced he will expand his workload this season.

Since retiring from Cup competition in 2017, the Hall of Famer generally competes in one Xfinity Series race a season.

In 2023, however, the JR Motorsports co-owner will compete at two facilities, Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 21.

While some fans already planned on a summer trip to Tennessee …

Now, some Junior die-hards will add a fall venture to Miami ….

A NASCAR tweet captured the moment and was linked to several responses …

The announcement appeared to prompt some fans into immediate action …

The news seemed to up the ante for the two Xfinity Series dates …

The chance to see more Junior immediately improved the disposition of at least one fan …

Earnhardt, who has 24 career Xfinity Series wins, last earned a checkered flag at Richmond Raceway in 2016 …

After finishing 11th at Martinsville Speedway last year, the current NBC Sports analyst will be gunning for a top-10 finish during both events this season …

A masked Earnhardt proved he can still compete by placing P5 at Homestead in 2020 …

Thinking back to the glory days …

While two events in 2023 proved good news for most, some fans just can’t get enough of Junior …

Dale Jr. remains a beloved figure …

