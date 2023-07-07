NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adding 2nd Xfinity Race To Busy Schedule

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Thursday announced he will expand his workload this season.

Since retiring from Cup competition in 2017, the Hall of Famer generally competes in one Xfinity Series race a season.

In 2023, however, the JR Motorsports co-owner will compete at two facilities, Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 21.

While some fans already planned on a summer trip to Tennessee …

Now, some Junior die-hards will add a fall venture to Miami ….

A NASCAR tweet captured the moment and was linked to several responses …

The announcement appeared to prompt some fans into immediate action …

The news seemed to up the ante for the two Xfinity Series dates …

The chance to see more Junior immediately improved the disposition of at least one fan …

Earnhardt, who has 24 career Xfinity Series wins, last earned a checkered flag at Richmond Raceway in 2016 …

After finishing 11th at Martinsville Speedway last year, the current NBC Sports analyst will be gunning for a top-10 finish during both events this season …

A masked Earnhardt proved he can still compete by placing P5 at Homestead in 2020 …

Thinking back to the glory days …

While two events in 2023 proved good news for most, some fans just can’t get enough of Junior …

Dale Jr. remains a beloved figure …

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
