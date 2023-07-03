For the first time in 60 years, a driver earned the checkered flag during his NASCAR Cup Series debut, winning Sunday’s rain-delayed Grant Park 220 in overtime. And Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Supercars champion, accomplished the unlikely feat during NASCAR’s first street race.

Van Gisbergen passed runner-up Justin Haley during a back-and-forth battle on Lap 70 and cruised to the win.

Welcome to America and Victory Lane …

Moments after becoming just the seventh debut winner in the Cup Series’ 75 years, van Gisbergen sounded humble …

SVG didn’t look like a first timer fighting Haley for the lead …

Haley could only sit and think, “who was that guy?” …

This guy drove his heart out today. pic.twitter.com/neQ0QOEofV — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 3, 2023

After weather shortened the Xfinity Series race and delayed the start of Cup event, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback readied the NASCAR Cup Series field: Set, hike …

Lining the streets of Chicago …

Finally, it was time to go racing …

For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, we're racing on the streets of Chicago! 📺: NBC | #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/8TZ4NECTN1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 2, 2023

NASCAR drivers had never enjoyed a skyline view like this before …

#NASCARChicago x The Sears Tower forever and always 🫶 pic.twitter.com/rFXvmcS96z — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 3, 2023

Austin Dillon challenged Haley for the Stage 3 lead, until …

He's in the wall! @austindillon3 hits the barrier trying to chase down @Justin_Haley_ for the lead! pic.twitter.com/7gpy0iuMDK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2023

If NASCAR schedules additional street races, the machines will need to install car horns …

Byron misses the corner! Harvick goes around! The field comes to a stop! #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/46OrqrjjJE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2023

Chicago traffic jams are always frustrating …

Even the professionals get stuck in traffic. pic.twitter.com/nrZCqofzhW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2023

Opps …

The two-time stage winner slid out of contention …

Was this a normal commute to work in Chicago? …

Bye bye Bowman …

The 4️⃣8️⃣ spins after contact with the 1️⃣1️⃣! 📺: NBC | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6k3hq pic.twitter.com/aLnLCHoRol — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2023

At least they were close to the pit row …

Definitely not the first cars to speed along Lake Shore Drive …

"Wheel-to-wheel to Lake Shore Drive!" That is a real statement! 👆 pic.twitter.com/g7tGMuct9j — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 2, 2023

Before Sunday’s race, the 34-year-old van Gisbergen was accustomed to driving right-seat racing machines and shifting with his left hand. He had a short time to adjust. “It’s been a crazy whirlwind getting used to these cars,” he told NBC Sports. “(We) were thrown in the deep end.” …

The trophy is going Down Under …