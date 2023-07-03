NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To New Zealand Road Course Ringer Shane van Gisbergen Claiming Rain-Delayed Grant Park 220 At Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
shane van gisbergen wins debut race at chicago (1)

For the first time in 60 years, a driver earned the checkered flag during his NASCAR Cup Series debut, winning Sunday’s rain-delayed Grant Park 220 in overtime. And Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Supercars champion, accomplished the unlikely feat during NASCAR’s first street race.

Van Gisbergen passed runner-up Justin Haley during a back-and-forth battle on Lap 70 and cruised to the win.

Welcome to America and Victory Lane …

Moments after becoming just the seventh debut winner in the Cup Series’ 75 years, van Gisbergen sounded humble …

SVG didn’t look like a first timer fighting Haley for the lead …

Haley could only sit and think, “who was that guy?” …

After weather shortened the Xfinity Series race and delayed the start of Cup event, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback readied the NASCAR Cup Series field: Set, hike …

Lining the streets of Chicago …

Finally, it was time to go racing …

NASCAR drivers had never enjoyed a skyline view like this before …

Austin Dillon challenged Haley for the Stage 3 lead, until …

If NASCAR schedules additional street races, the machines will need to install car horns …

Chicago traffic jams are always frustrating …

Opps …

The two-time stage winner slid out of contention …

Was this a normal commute to work in Chicago? …

Bye bye Bowman …

At least they were close to the pit row …

Definitely not the first cars to speed along Lake Shore Drive …

Before Sunday’s race, the 34-year-old van Gisbergen was accustomed to driving right-seat racing machines and shifting with his left hand. He had a short time to adjust. “It’s been a crazy whirlwind getting used to these cars,” he told NBC Sports. “(We) were thrown in the deep end.” …

The trophy is going Down Under …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

