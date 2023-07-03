For the first time in 60 years, a driver earned the checkered flag during his NASCAR Cup Series debut, winning Sunday’s rain-delayed Grant Park 220 in overtime. And Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Supercars champion, accomplished the unlikely feat during NASCAR’s first street race.
Van Gisbergen passed runner-up Justin Haley during a back-and-forth battle on Lap 70 and cruised to the win.
Welcome to America and Victory Lane …
Moments after becoming just the seventh debut winner in the Cup Series’ 75 years, van Gisbergen sounded humble …
SVG didn’t look like a first timer fighting Haley for the lead …
Haley could only sit and think, “who was that guy?” …
After weather shortened the Xfinity Series race and delayed the start of Cup event, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback readied the NASCAR Cup Series field: Set, hike …
Lining the streets of Chicago …
Finally, it was time to go racing …
For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, we're racing on the streets of Chicago!
NASCAR drivers had never enjoyed a skyline view like this before …
Austin Dillon challenged Haley for the Stage 3 lead, until …
If NASCAR schedules additional street races, the machines will need to install car horns …
Byron misses the corner!
Harvick goes around!
Chicago traffic jams are always frustrating …
Opps …
The two-time stage winner slid out of contention …
Was this a normal commute to work in Chicago? …
Bye bye Bowman …
The 4️⃣8️⃣ spins after contact with the 1️⃣1️⃣!
At least they were close to the pit row …
Definitely not the first cars to speed along Lake Shore Drive …
"Wheel-to-wheel to Lake Shore Drive!"
Before Sunday’s race, the 34-year-old van Gisbergen was accustomed to driving right-seat racing machines and shifting with his left hand. He had a short time to adjust. “It’s been a crazy whirlwind getting used to these cars,” he told NBC Sports. “(We) were thrown in the deep end.” …
The trophy is going Down Under …
Who wants it? 🏆
