More rain played havoc with the NASCAR schedule. The Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was postponed Sunday, marking the third straight race bad weather affected green-flag racing. The Cup Series event was postponed until Monday at noon ET.
The Magic Mile was a bit lonely Sunday …
NEWS: Today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at @NHMS has been postponed due to weather.
The race will take place Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET on @USANetwork, @PRNlive and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/ydN66DJuMr
— RCR (@RCRracing) July 16, 2023
Bad weather is becoming all too familiar to NASCAR Cup Series fans …
RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY. pic.twitter.com/vlNKxIRaVI
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 10, 2023
Christopher Bell’s first start from the pole this season will have to wait …
Christopher Bell tops qualifying to claim pole for Cup Series race at New Hampshire – https://t.co/wzjoceJjcO pic.twitter.com/EY5TaKADAX
— SpeedwayMedia (@SpeedwayMedia) July 15, 2023
Another lead lap by former short-track ace Jeff Burton was also delayed …
Four-Time NHMS Winner Jeff Burton Named Crayon 301 Honorary Pace Car Driver: No stranger to leading the field at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), NBC motorsports analyst and four-time NHMS NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) winner Jeff Burton has been named… https://t.co/tmXBf6ps77
— Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) July 15, 2023
With New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile asphalt and granite oval track on deck, Kevin Harvick revealed some of his post-career plans …
When he’s done racing in the @NASCAR Cup Series, @KevinHarvick‘s support of grassroots racing will only grow.
— NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) July 15, 2023
William Byron captured last Sunday’s rain-shortened event at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Australian Supercars import Shane van Gisbergen earned the delayed checkered flag at Chicago Streer Race July 2. Speaking of van Gisbergen …
‼️ Rumors Pending ‼️
According to some sources around, SVG could be moving on from Supercars after the 2023 season to possibly go full-time in NASCAR in 2024.
If this does happen, where would you see a opportunity open up in the NASCAR garage of teams!?
📰 -… pic.twitter.com/11p3fPR5WV
— Steve Paris (@StevieParis2) July 16, 2023
With extra time to think Sunday, here’s an interesting question …
Say you start a new team to enter into the Cup series. Which driver pairing would you want? pic.twitter.com/zSmtuz0ltL
— Josh Lilly (@JoshLilly48) July 8, 2023
Agree? Disagree? …
SHORTEN. THE. DAMN. RACE. 😤
DBC makes the argument that a shorter race would make for better racing. Do you agree?
📺 FULL CLIP: https://t.co/fdSZasIhXv pic.twitter.com/n5YukpMBO9
— Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 10, 2023
Dale Jr.’s next venture …
BECOMING EARNHARDT — OFFICIAL TRAILER 🎬
A New Series From @DaleJr and Dirty Mo Media. pic.twitter.com/9WvQSL0ogM
— Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 11, 2023
To be good at anything, everyone needs practice …
Practicing for tomorrow, @keselowski? 🦞 @RFKracing | @Kenny_Wallace | #NHMS pic.twitter.com/77R4KrX0Qz
— New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) July 16, 2023
The 2022 Xfinity Series champion and Kyle Busch’s replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing reflected on a long year of twists and turns …
Next week marks a year since Ty Gibbs made his Cup Series debut. He reflects on that and looks at the points picture: pic.twitter.com/Zv2y26mYNe
— Nathan Solomon (@NSolly02) July 16, 2023
Martin Truex Jr.’s first Cup Series ride came under emergency situations. Will the 2017 premier series champion retire at the end of this season? …
At @NHMS, where it all began.@MartinTruex_Jr debuted in the Cup Series under @DaleJr‘s unusual circumstance. pic.twitter.com/w5PeZtkmzK
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 14, 2023
When the weather clears and the sun shines, New Hampshire can be a special place …
The Magic Mile is a challenging track on the Nascar Cup Series circuit due to the low-banking turns that test the driver’s precision as they try to carry as much momentum through the turn before hitting the accelerator down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/52xHuNhXhW
— Nascar Now (@nascarnowdc) July 16, 2023
Just ask the rising Xfinity Series driver who was not hindered by rainy weather Saturday …
2 weekends in a row, @JHNemechek brings home the checkered flag 🏁@PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/emGGknUYfi
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) July 15, 2023