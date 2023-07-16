More rain played havoc with the NASCAR schedule. The Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was postponed Sunday, marking the third straight race bad weather affected green-flag racing. The Cup Series event was postponed until Monday at noon ET.

The Magic Mile was a bit lonely Sunday …

NEWS: Today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at @NHMS has been postponed due to weather. The race will take place Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET on @USANetwork, @PRNlive and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/ydN66DJuMr — RCR (@RCRracing) July 16, 2023

Bad weather is becoming all too familiar to NASCAR Cup Series fans …

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY. pic.twitter.com/vlNKxIRaVI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 10, 2023

Christopher Bell’s first start from the pole this season will have to wait …

Christopher Bell tops qualifying to claim pole for Cup Series race at New Hampshire – https://t.co/wzjoceJjcO pic.twitter.com/EY5TaKADAX — SpeedwayMedia (@SpeedwayMedia) July 15, 2023

Another lead lap by former short-track ace Jeff Burton was also delayed …

Four-Time NHMS Winner Jeff Burton Named Crayon 301 Honorary Pace Car Driver: No stranger to leading the field at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), NBC motorsports analyst and four-time NHMS NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) winner Jeff Burton has been named… https://t.co/tmXBf6ps77 — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) July 15, 2023

With New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile asphalt and granite oval track on deck, Kevin Harvick revealed some of his post-career plans …

When he’s done racing in the @NASCAR Cup Series, @KevinHarvick‘s support of grassroots racing will only grow. — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) July 15, 2023

William Byron captured last Sunday’s rain-shortened event at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Australian Supercars import Shane van Gisbergen earned the delayed checkered flag at Chicago Streer Race July 2. Speaking of van Gisbergen …

‼️ Rumors Pending ‼️ According to some sources around, SVG could be moving on from Supercars after the 2023 season to possibly go full-time in NASCAR in 2024. If this does happen, where would you see a opportunity open up in the NASCAR garage of teams!? 📰 -… pic.twitter.com/11p3fPR5WV — Steve Paris (@StevieParis2) July 16, 2023

With extra time to think Sunday, here’s an interesting question …

Say you start a new team to enter into the Cup series. Which driver pairing would you want? pic.twitter.com/zSmtuz0ltL — Josh Lilly (@JoshLilly48) July 8, 2023

Agree? Disagree? …

SHORTEN. THE. DAMN. RACE. 😤 DBC makes the argument that a shorter race would make for better racing. Do you agree? 📺 FULL CLIP: https://t.co/fdSZasIhXv pic.twitter.com/n5YukpMBO9 — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 10, 2023

Dale Jr.’s next venture …

BECOMING EARNHARDT — OFFICIAL TRAILER 🎬 A New Series From @DaleJr and Dirty Mo Media. pic.twitter.com/9WvQSL0ogM — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 11, 2023

To be good at anything, everyone needs practice …

The 2022 Xfinity Series champion and Kyle Busch’s replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing reflected on a long year of twists and turns …

Next week marks a year since Ty Gibbs made his Cup Series debut. He reflects on that and looks at the points picture: pic.twitter.com/Zv2y26mYNe — Nathan Solomon (@NSolly02) July 16, 2023

Martin Truex Jr.’s first Cup Series ride came under emergency situations. Will the 2017 premier series champion retire at the end of this season? …

When the weather clears and the sun shines, New Hampshire can be a special place …

The Magic Mile is a challenging track on the Nascar Cup Series circuit due to the low-banking turns that test the driver’s precision as they try to carry as much momentum through the turn before hitting the accelerator down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/52xHuNhXhW — Nascar Now (@nascarnowdc) July 16, 2023

Just ask the rising Xfinity Series driver who was not hindered by rainy weather Saturday …

2 weekends in a row, @JHNemechek brings home the checkered flag 🏁@PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/emGGknUYfi — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) July 15, 2023