NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Rain Washing Out Crayon 301 At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Postponing Cup Series Event Until Monday

nascar crayon 301 rained out at new hampshire (1)

More rain played havoc with the NASCAR schedule. The Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was postponed Sunday, marking the third straight race bad weather affected green-flag racing. The Cup Series event was postponed until Monday at noon ET.

The Magic Mile was a bit lonely Sunday …

Bad weather is becoming all too familiar to NASCAR Cup Series fans …

Christopher Bell’s first start from the pole this season will have to wait …

Another lead lap by former short-track ace Jeff Burton was also delayed …

With New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile asphalt and granite oval track on deck, Kevin Harvick revealed some of his post-career plans …

William Byron captured last Sunday’s rain-shortened event at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Australian Supercars import Shane van Gisbergen earned the delayed checkered flag at Chicago Streer Race July 2. Speaking of van Gisbergen …

With extra time to think Sunday, here’s an interesting question …

Agree? Disagree? …

Dale Jr.’s next venture …

To be good at anything, everyone needs practice …

The 2022 Xfinity Series champion and Kyle Busch’s replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing reflected on a long year of twists and turns …

Martin Truex Jr.’s first Cup Series ride came under emergency situations. Will the 2017 premier series champion retire at the end of this season? …

When the weather clears and the sun shines, New Hampshire can be a special place …

Just ask the rising Xfinity Series driver who was not hindered by rainy weather Saturday …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
