NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To William Byron Ending Summer Slide By Claiming Go Bowling At The Glen For 5th ‘Cool Win’ of Season

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
william byron wins at watkins glen (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron did his part to keep Hendrick Motorsports on top at Watkins Glen International. The No. 24 Chevrolet pilot dominated the 2.45-mile road course, leading 66 of 90 laps to claim the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday.

Twitter users responded to how the Hendrick garage has visited Victory During the previous five races at The Glen what the playoff picture looks like with one regular-season event remaining.

A closer look at the pre-race postseason situation …

In the garage area, pit crew members cranked up the No. 48 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman, who also entered Sunday on the playoff bubble. He hasn’t missed the postseason since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2018 …

Before taking the green flag, some drivers took time to eloquently deliver their premise on an important philosophical debate …

Cool historical fact …

The three NASCAR-teers …

When he started his engine, did Chase Elliott, who needs a win over the final two regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs, channel his inner-Mark Martin? …

Pre-race breaking news …

Pre-race strategy, pt. I. The drivers must handle the …

Pre-race strategy, pt. II. The drivers must maintain flow by …

Cup Series racing drew a sold-out crowd at Watkins Glen International for the eighth consecutive season …

Daniel Suarez didn’t follow the pre-race strategy, pt. II. He failed to maintain flow and flickered Stage 1 playoff problems …

Just after earning the Stage 1 victory, last week’s winner Michael McDowell committed a mental error, interrupting his road-course momentum. He fell to 12th place with five laps remaining in the middle stage …

Taking advantage of clean racing, William Byron captured Stage 2 Sunday, collecting his Cup Series-best eighth stage victory. It was the first time he led at The Glen …

How long of a season has it been for Elliott, the popular 2020 series champion? Who sensed the irony? Elliott hasn’t missed the postseason cut during his eight-year Cup career …

Take it easy, buddy …

Caution-free racing continues …

How did Elliott’s team miscalculate its fuel usage? …

Like old times for McDowell, who went from first last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to last Sunday with a blown engine …

NASCAR witnessed a nearly six-decade-old historical marker for clean driving …

Then Austin Dillon tangled with Kyle Larson on the last lap. Post-race words exchanged after Larson, the reigning back-to-back race champion, placed 26th …

Byron, and his big hat, made their way back into Victory Lane. “It was a cool win,” he told NBC Sports …

With Byron being a repeat winner, two veteran pilots clinched playoff reservations …

For the final postseason spot, Bubba Wallace has the advantage going into the next week’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway …

Topics  
Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin earns pole at watkins glen (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling At The Glen: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Watkins Glen International

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 19 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
bubba wallace pit stop at indy road course (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Cup Series Drivers On Playoff Bubble Heading To Watkins Glen International, Superspeedway Of Road Courses
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 18 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling At The Glen: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Watkins Glen International
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 19 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
michael mcdowell kisses bricks at indy road course (1) (1)
NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling At The Glen Entry List: All Dates, Event Times At Watkins Glen International
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 19 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
michael mcdowell at indy road course (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Playoff-Busting Michael McDowell Claiming Verizon 200 At The Brickyard
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 13 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
daniel suarez wins pole at indy (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 12 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ims road course 2022 winner tyler reddick celebrates (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top