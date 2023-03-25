NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick on Friday topped the twisting field during Friday’s practice session at the Circuit of The Americas.

Piloting his No. 45 Toyota, Reddick turned a hot lap of 92.989 mph in preparation for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Qualifying will be staged Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET in Austin, Texas.

Kyle Larson, driving his No. 5 Chevrolet, placed second at 92.618 mph and was followed by Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet (92.520 mph).

Of three road course aces who will make guest Cup appearances this weekend, Jordan Taylor placed 10th at 92.404 mph. Taylor, the three-time IMSA champion, is subbing for Hendrick Motorsports’ injured driver Chase Elliott.

Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula 1 titleholder, finished 28th at 91.758 mph. Driving for Rick Ware Racing, Button is planning to make his Cup debut. Kimi Raikkonen, 2007 F1 champ, placed 32nd at 91.413 mph for Trackhouse Racing.

AJ Allmendinger Starts First For Xfinity Series’ Pit Boss 250

AJ Allmendinger earned the pole position for the Xfinity Series’ Pit Boss 250 on Saturday.

During the two-round qualifying event at the 3.4-mile road course, Allmendinger turned in his best time during his second rotation, topping off at 92.173 mph.

Sammy Smith (91.827 mph) will start second, while Ty Gibbs (91.665) starts third and Sheldon Creed (91.652) fourth.

Parker Klingerman (91.195), who also serves as a reporter for NBC Sports, will start fifth.

The Pit Boss 250 is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Ross Chastain Captures Pole for Trucks Series’ XPEL 225

The front row for Saturday’s Trucks Series race at COTA will have a distinctive Cup feel. Driver Ross Chastain captured the pole for the XPEL 225 and Kyle Busch will start on the outside of the front row.

Chastain clocked a fast lap of 91.877 mph, edging Busch’s effort of 91.49 mph. Both drove Chevrolet trucks.

Ty Majeski was the top Ford finisher, placing third at 91.225 mph.

Nicholas Sanchez was fourth at 90.993 mph and series leader Christian Eckes rounded out the top five at 91.225.