With one Round of 12 event remaining, the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is coming into focus, top to bottom.

Ryan Blaney, who won a photo finish at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, and William Byron, who won at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, have qualified for the third round.

Blaney, who has nine career wins, could be one of the new frontrunners for winning his first Cup title. He also claimed the Stage 1 victory Sunday.

Denny Hamlin rallied from a pit-road speeding penalty and running a lap down to eventually earn a P3 after runner-up Kevin Harvick was disqualified during post-race inspection. The No. 3-ranked driver in the playoff standings, Hamlin secured consecutive top-fives.

At the other end of the postseason spectrum, Brad Keselowski sits two points ahead of Tyler Reddick for the Round of 8 cutoff entering Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Bubba Wallace is nine points behind and Ross Chastain 10.

Kyle Busch is 26 points in the hole and likely will need a win to advance.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (All Times ET):

Saturday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Noon: Cup Series practice

1 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS race

Sunday

2 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

15, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

24, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

26, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

28, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, Austin Hill, Spire Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet

36, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

New @CLTMotorSpdwy #RoadCourse sparks Legends and Bandolero rumors! Click below for all the details https://t.co/XTEim1MQSl — SRWRadio (@SRWRadio) September 27, 2023