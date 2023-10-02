NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

ryan blaney burns out at dega (1)

With one Round of 12 event remaining, the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is coming into focus, top to bottom.

Ryan Blaney, who won a photo finish at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, and William Byron, who won at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, have qualified for the third round.

Blaney, who has nine career wins, could be one of the new frontrunners for winning his first Cup title. He also claimed the Stage 1 victory Sunday.

Denny Hamlin rallied from a pit-road speeding penalty and running a lap down to eventually earn a P3 after runner-up Kevin Harvick was disqualified during post-race inspection. The No. 3-ranked driver in the playoff standings, Hamlin secured consecutive top-fives.

At the other end of the postseason spectrum, Brad Keselowski sits two points ahead of Tyler Reddick for the Round of 8 cutoff entering Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Bubba Wallace is nine points behind and Ross Chastain 10.

Kyle Busch is 26 points in the hole and likely will need a win to advance.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (All Times ET):

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • Noon: Cup Series practice
  • 1 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS race

Sunday

  • 2 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet
  • 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 15, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 24, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 26, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 28, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 33, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 35, Austin Hill, Spire Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet
  • 36, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 37, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
