NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was looking for a change.

After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch relocated to Richard Childress Racing last offseason and, with three wins in his first 16 outings piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet, appears comfortable in his new environment.

As Busch’s professional career continues to evolve, his home life does, too.

Busch has reportedly put up his Denver, North Carolina, residence for sale.

A husband and father of two, with an estimated annual salary of approximately $10 million, Busch placed the family’s 15,003-square-foot lakefront residence on the market for $12,995,000, according to Realtor.com.

Highlighted by picturesque views of Lake Norman, Busch’s home is located behind private gates within an upscale community. The mansion was constructed in 2008.

As the Cup Series takes a week off, Busch’s family, which includes his wife, Samantha Sarcinella, son, Brexton, and daughter, Lennix, could soon be on the move. Born in 2015, Brexton already has won multiple Late Models track championships and appears to be a racing prodigy.

If the Busch family sells their home soon, Brexton may have to put his driving ambitions aside for a bit to help pack up his home’s seven bedrooms.

Busch purchased his current home for $7.5 million in 2012, a Charlotte metro record at the time. Over the past 11 years, the family orchestrated approximately $1 million in kitchen renovations. New marble islands, appliances, sensor-touch cabinets and a pair of waterfalls were among the upgrades, Realtor.com reported.

An elevator helps residents gain easy access to the master bedroom. A heated pool, including a swim-up bar, hot tub, fire pit and boat lift highlight the outdoor amenities.

Busch’s home was featured in 2019 by the reality show, “Racing Wives.”

One of the busiest – and best – NASCAR drivers of all time, Busch has compiled 228 national series checkered flags. A two-time Cup Series points champion, Busch has collected 63 premier circuit wins. He also holds the records for most wins on the Xfinity Series (102) and Truck Series (63).