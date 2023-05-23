Following a ho-hum runner-up finish during Sunday’s All-Star Race at the revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bubba Wallace was asked what strategy he should count on to win the $1 million grand prize next year.
“I think if you just wreck the 5 (Kyle Larson) on Lap 1, it’s fine,” Wallace said with a grin, as reported by The News & Observer. “Take him out of contention, and then you can go fight with everybody else.”
Wallace was joking, of course. But after Larson charged from the back of the field following an early pit-road speeding penalty, building a near-13-second lead at the midway point and cruising to the record-setting checkered flag, who could blame him for endorsing such a plan? Besides, that scenario could play out if Ross Chastain qualifies for the next All-Star event.
Larson is the lone NASCAR Cup Series driver to capture three All-Star Races at three different tracks, also winning at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, the site of next Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.
Larson may have captured the event in dominating fashion Sunday, but it was his wife, Katelyn, who went viral with her post-race celebration …
The Larsons know how to celebrate. #HotPass | #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/sPyrfCZssY
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2023
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of events at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 7 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours
- 8:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours
- 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice
- 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
- 1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 5:40 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions
- 6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race
- 8:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions
- 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
- 1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 race
- 2 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 7:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 7:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
Sunday
- 3 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 5:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers meeting
- 5:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk
- 5:25 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
- 6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race
It’s almost here! Start planning today. 👀
SCHEDULE 👉 https://t.co/LnIv5tfnKS#CocaCola600 | @CocaColaRacing pic.twitter.com/BNs7SNjcPO
— Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 18, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
- 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet
The wait is over 🙌 Introducing @Blaney's Cherry Lime camo paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 🍒 Who's ready for this weekend? #TeamBODYARMOR pic.twitter.com/p63M9k6nzg
— BODYARMOR (@DrinkBODYARMOR) May 22, 2023