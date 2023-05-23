Following a ho-hum runner-up finish during Sunday’s All-Star Race at the revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bubba Wallace was asked what strategy he should count on to win the $1 million grand prize next year.

“I think if you just wreck the 5 (Kyle Larson) on Lap 1, it’s fine,” Wallace said with a grin, as reported by The News & Observer. “Take him out of contention, and then you can go fight with everybody else.”

Wallace was joking, of course. But after Larson charged from the back of the field following an early pit-road speeding penalty, building a near-13-second lead at the midway point and cruising to the record-setting checkered flag, who could blame him for endorsing such a plan? Besides, that scenario could play out if Ross Chastain qualifies for the next All-Star event.

Larson is the lone NASCAR Cup Series driver to capture three All-Star Races at three different tracks, also winning at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, the site of next Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Larson may have captured the event in dominating fashion Sunday, but it was his wife, Katelyn, who went viral with her post-race celebration …

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

7 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours

8:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:40 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions

6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race

8:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race

Saturday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 race

2 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

7:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

7:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

5:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers meeting

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk

5:25 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet

The wait is over 🙌 Introducing @Blaney's Cherry Lime camo paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 🍒 Who's ready for this weekend? #TeamBODYARMOR pic.twitter.com/p63M9k6nzg — BODYARMOR (@DrinkBODYARMOR) May 22, 2023