NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers

Jeff Hawkins
Following a ho-hum runner-up finish during Sunday’s All-Star Race at the revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bubba Wallace was asked what strategy he should count on to win the $1 million grand prize next year.

“I think if you just wreck the 5 (Kyle Larson) on Lap 1, it’s fine,” Wallace said with a grin, as reported by The News & Observer. “Take him out of contention, and then you can go fight with everybody else.”

Wallace was joking, of course. But after Larson charged from the back of the field following an early pit-road speeding penalty, building a near-13-second lead at the midway point and cruising to the record-setting checkered flag, who could blame him for endorsing such a plan? Besides, that scenario could play out if Ross Chastain qualifies for the next All-Star event.

Larson is the lone NASCAR Cup Series driver to capture three All-Star Races at three different tracks, also winning at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, the site of next Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Larson may have captured the event in dominating fashion Sunday, but it was his wife, Katelyn, who went viral with her post-race celebration …

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 7 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours
  • 8:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours
  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice
  • 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
  • 1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 5:40 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race
  • 8:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions
  • 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
  • 1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 race
  • 2 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 7:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 7:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 5:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers meeting
  • 5:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk
  • 5:25 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
  • 6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
