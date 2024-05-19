With rain pelting North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday accompanied by area lightning, NASCAR officials were forced to cancel the Cup Series’ Heat 1 and Heat 2 races and postponed the Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 after 81 rotations.

With both 60-lap heat events rained out, Sunday’s All-Star Race lineup was determined via Saturday’s qualifying session. Joey Logano earned the pole position at the 0.625-mile track with a hot lap of 75.206 mph. Brad Keselowski (74.884 mph), who is coming off last Sunday’s win at Darlington Raceway, will start on the outside of the front row.

Aided by a Pit Crew Challenge winning effort, driver Christopher Bell (74.859) will start P3 alongside Daniel Suarez (74.835).

Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Sunday’s All-Star Open.

Rain also wiped out the Truck Series’ qualifying session earlier Saturday.

Christopher Bell’s Pit Crew Claims Challenge Again

The pit crew for Bell’s No. 20 Toyota executed the fastest pit stop (13.223 seconds), claiming the Pit Crew Challenge for the second straight year.

In 2023, the Joe Gibbs Racing squad served as Gibbs’ pit team before a late-season change. Bell has qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 races.

“What can you say? It’s two in a row for these guys and it’s been awesome,” Bell said, as reported by Motorsport.com. “I’m incredibly happy for them and honored to be their driver.”

Partial Lineup For NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Here is a look at the partial lineup for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

2, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

5, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

7, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

8, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

13, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

15, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

Remember when this happened in the 2022 All Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway pic.twitter.com/dq8yKGYg3J — ArturaX (@ArturaXlol) May 17, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

5, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

6, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

7, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

8, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

9, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

10, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

11, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

12, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

13, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

14, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

16, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

.@austindillon3 set the fastest lap in qualifying, unfortunately rain prevented the final two cars from making clean laps. Starting position for the All-Star Open set by driver’s points: P15 pic.twitter.com/i4Fi5WDPQY — RCR (@RCRracing) May 17, 2024