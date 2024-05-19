With rain pelting North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday accompanied by area lightning, NASCAR officials were forced to cancel the Cup Series’ Heat 1 and Heat 2 races and postponed the Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 after 81 rotations.
With both 60-lap heat events rained out, Sunday’s All-Star Race lineup was determined via Saturday’s qualifying session. Joey Logano earned the pole position at the 0.625-mile track with a hot lap of 75.206 mph. Brad Keselowski (74.884 mph), who is coming off last Sunday’s win at Darlington Raceway, will start on the outside of the front row.
Aided by a Pit Crew Challenge winning effort, driver Christopher Bell (74.859) will start P3 alongside Daniel Suarez (74.835).
Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Sunday’s All-Star Open.
Rain also wiped out the Truck Series’ qualifying session earlier Saturday.
Christopher Bell’s Pit Crew Claims Challenge Again
The pit crew for Bell’s No. 20 Toyota executed the fastest pit stop (13.223 seconds), claiming the Pit Crew Challenge for the second straight year.
In 2023, the Joe Gibbs Racing squad served as Gibbs’ pit team before a late-season change. Bell has qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 races.
“What can you say? It’s two in a row for these guys and it’s been awesome,” Bell said, as reported by Motorsport.com. “I’m incredibly happy for them and honored to be their driver.”
Partial Lineup For NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Here is a look at the partial lineup for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 2, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 4, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 5, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 7, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 8, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 9, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 13, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 15, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 2, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 3, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 5, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 6, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 7, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 8, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 9, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 10, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 11, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 12, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 13, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 14, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 16, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
