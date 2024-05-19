NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, All-Star Open: Rained Out Heat Races, Joey Logano’s Pole Position, Lineups At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
cup heat races at n wilkesboro pppd (1)

With rain pelting North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday accompanied by area lightning, NASCAR officials were forced to cancel the Cup Series’ Heat 1 and Heat 2 races and postponed the Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 after 81 rotations.

With both 60-lap heat events rained out, Sunday’s All-Star Race lineup was determined via Saturday’s qualifying session. Joey Logano earned the pole position at the 0.625-mile track with a hot lap of 75.206 mph. Brad Keselowski (74.884 mph), who is coming off last Sunday’s win at Darlington Raceway, will start on the outside of the front row.

Aided by a Pit Crew Challenge winning effort, driver Christopher Bell (74.859) will start P3 alongside Daniel Suarez (74.835).

Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Sunday’s All-Star Open.

Rain also wiped out the Truck Series’ qualifying session earlier Saturday.

Christopher Bell’s Pit Crew Claims Challenge Again

The pit crew for Bell’s No. 20 Toyota executed the fastest pit stop (13.223 seconds), claiming the Pit Crew Challenge for the second straight year.

In 2023, the Joe Gibbs Racing squad served as Gibbs’ pit team before a late-season change. Bell has qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 races.

“What can you say? It’s two in a row for these guys and it’s been awesome,” Bell said, as reported by Motorsport.com. “I’m incredibly happy for them and honored to be their driver.”

Partial Lineup For NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Here is a look at the partial lineup for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 2, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 4, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 5, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 7, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 8, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 9, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 13, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 15, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 2, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 3, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 5, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 6, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 7, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 8, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 9, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 10, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 11, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 12, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 13, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 14, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 16, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

Topics  
All-Star Open All-Star Race NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)

NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250: Rained Out Qualifying, Christian Eckes’ Pole Position, Lineup At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
NASCAR News and Rumors
brad keselowski win at darlington spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, All-Star Open: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
brad keselowski win at darlington spring BET STORY (1)
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, Open Entry Lists: Dates, Event Times At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 13 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 13 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick wins pole at darlington (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Qualifying, Tyler Reddick’s Pole Position, Lineup At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 12 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR Xfinity: LiUNA 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200: Rained-Out Qualifying, Cole Custer’s Pole Position, Lineup At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 11 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200: Qualifying, Nicholas Sanchez’s Throwback Pole Position, Lineup At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top