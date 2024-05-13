As NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski snapped a 110-race winless skid Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Chris Buescher came up short – again.

This time, Buescher confronted the source of his anger. During a runner-up finish to Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway on May 5, Buescher lost by a circuit-record 0.001 seconds. At Darlington, however, Buscher told NASCAR.com: “We got run over.”

Still winless this season, Buescher battled pole-sitter Tyler Reddick during the Goodyear 400’s final laps. Along Turn 3, Reddick made contact with Buescher’s machine, sending the No. 17 Into the wall. Reddick, who secured a trip to the 2024 playoffs, suffered right-rear tire problems. Keselowski clinched his postseason position with Buescher and Reddick removed from the front pack.

Buescher, who paced the field for 21 rotations, placed 30th and Reddick, who led an event-best 174 laps and earned the Stage 2 win, earned a P32.

Buescher was not pleased with his long-time rival. They exchanged words along pit row immediately after the race.

“Trying to be decent about it,” Buescher said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We had clean racing all day long and to get flat-out fenced like that, there’s no excuse. It’s just a poor decision and (an) immature move. I don’t get it.”

With six top-10 finishes in 13 outings, Buescher enters the All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway ranked No. 12 in the points standings.

Finish to the 2024 Goodyear 400 @ Darlington, Chris Buescher’s onboard. pic.twitter.com/NKITmw2eJg — Andrew (@Basso488) May 13, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4 p.m.: Cup Series Pit road qualifying entry/exit practice

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:40: Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying

6:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Pit Crew Challenge qualifying

Saturday

10:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Wright Brand 250 race

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2

Sunday

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open race

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

3, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

4, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

5, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

6, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

7, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

8, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

9, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

10, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

11, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

12, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

13, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

14, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

15, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

17, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open Race Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

2, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

3, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

4, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

5, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

6, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

7, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

8, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

9, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

10, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

11, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

12, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

13, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

14, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

15, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

16, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

17, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

18, Timmy Hill, Power Source, No. 66 Ford

19, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

20, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet