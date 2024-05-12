Piloting a throwback paint scheme honoring Tim Richmond’s 1982 Buick, Tyler Reddick emulated the late NASCAR Cup Series driver’s qualifying success at Darlington Raceway.

After growing a Richmond-like mustache, Reddick on Saturday turned a hot lap of 170.124 mph, edging Brad Keselowski by 0.018 seconds for the top starting spot during Sunday’s Goodyear 400. It was Reddick’s first pole at the 1.366-mile oval track and seventh of his career. Richmond started on the inside of the front row twice at Darlington (1983 and ‘86).

“Just really excited that this Tim Richmond throwback Camry is going to be starting on the pole,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com, who added to the tribute with his own Richmond-style mustache.

“It’s really nice to put the work in this week to have that kind of qualifying effort. Last week was tough (in a 20th-place finish at Kansas). We didn’t lack any effort in trying to find ways to have a good week this week.”

Chris Buescher, who is coming off a close P2 during last Sunday’s event at Kansas Speedway, qualified third with a lap of 169.543 mph. Buescher lost to Kyle Larson by 0.001 seconds in the closest finish in Cup history last Sunday.

Tyler Reddick sporting a Tim Richmond mustache to go along with his throwback scheme. He did it himself. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/h5CIm3aPJu — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 11, 2024

Michael McDowell Changing Teams, Tops Practice Field

Three days after announcing he aggreed to take over the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in 2025, McDowell returned to his current team and drove the No. 34 Ford to the fastest practice lap (169.444 mph) Saturday.

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 titleholder, has started 477 Cup events. He has toiled for Front Row Motorsports for the past seven seasons.

“This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us,” McDowell said via press release. “It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team.

“Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals.”

McDowell qualified P16 for Sunday’s event.

Michael McDowell said he got a multiyear offer from Spire and he wanted stability. I told McDowell this appears like a lateral move for either more money or more stability. He disagreed and explained why. pic.twitter.com/RINGw0yuVB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 9, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

2, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

3, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

4, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

9, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

10, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

12, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

15, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

16, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

21, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

22, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

23, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

25, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

26, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

27, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

28, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

29, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

30, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

31, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

32, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing

33, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

34, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

35, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

36, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

