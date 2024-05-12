NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Qualifying, Tyler Reddick’s Pole Position, Lineup At Darlington Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
tyler reddick wins pole at darlington (1)

Piloting a throwback paint scheme honoring Tim Richmond’s 1982 Buick, Tyler Reddick emulated the late NASCAR Cup Series driver’s qualifying success at Darlington Raceway.

After growing a Richmond-like mustache, Reddick on Saturday turned a hot lap of 170.124 mph, edging Brad Keselowski by 0.018 seconds for the top starting spot during Sunday’s Goodyear 400. It was Reddick’s first pole at the 1.366-mile oval track and seventh of his career. Richmond started on the inside of the front row twice at Darlington (1983 and ‘86).

“Just really excited that this Tim Richmond throwback Camry is going to be starting on the pole,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com, who added to the tribute with his own Richmond-style mustache.

“It’s really nice to put the work in this week to have that kind of qualifying effort. Last week was tough (in a 20th-place finish at Kansas). We didn’t lack any effort in trying to find ways to have a good week this week.”

Chris Buescher, who is coming off a close P2 during last Sunday’s event at Kansas Speedway, qualified third with a lap of 169.543 mph. Buescher lost to Kyle Larson by 0.001 seconds in the closest finish in Cup history last Sunday.

Michael McDowell Changing Teams, Tops Practice Field

Three days after announcing he aggreed to take over the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in 2025, McDowell returned to his current team and drove the No. 34 Ford to the fastest practice lap (169.444 mph) Saturday.

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 titleholder, has started 477 Cup events. He has toiled for Front Row Motorsports for the past seven seasons.

“This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us,” McDowell said via press release. “It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team.

“Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals.”

McDowell qualified P16 for Sunday’s event.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 2, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 3, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 4, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 5, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 6, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 7, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 9, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 10, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 11, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 12, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 14, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 15, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 16, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 19, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 21, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 22, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 23, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 25, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 26, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 27, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 28, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 29, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 30, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 31, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 32, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 33, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 34, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 35, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 36, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

