NASCAR Truck Series points leader Christian Eckes was awarded the pole position for Saturday’s Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway after rain canceled the morning qualifying session.

Eckes earned the position via circuit qualifying metric and will start next to Nick Sanchez.

Ross Chastain, coming off a win last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will start on the inside of the second row alongside Ty Majeski.

During the practice round, Brenden Queen, who was making his circuit debut, turned the fastest lap (125.621 mph).

Former Cup Series regular Aric Almirola failed to qualify after posting a slower practice time than rookie Dawson Sutton, who will start P36 for his debut.

During the practice round, Brenden Queen, who was making his circuit debut, turned the fastest lap (125.621 mph).

2 Trucks Teams Issued Penalties

The No. 2 Chevrolet team driven by Nicholas Sanchez and the No. 88 Chevrolet team driven by Matt Crafton entered Saturday afternoon’s event shorthanded.

The two teams were penalized by NASCAR officials for violations during last weekend’s race at Darlington.

No. 2 tire carrier Jerick Newsome and No. 88 tire carrier Marcus Horton were both suspended Saturday.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Stadium:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

2, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing

3, Ross Chastain, 45, Niece Motorsports

4, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing

5, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage

6, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing

7, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports

8, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage

9, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports

10, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.

11, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing

12, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage

13, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports

14, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing

15, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports

16, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing

17, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

18, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

19, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports

20, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing

21, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

22, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports

23, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports

24, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports

25, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing

26, Brenden Queen, 1, TRICON Garage

27, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

28, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage

29, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

30, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing

31, Sammy Smith, 7, Spire Motorsports

32, Josh Reaume, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing

33, Stefan Parsons, 75, Henderson Motorsports

34, Clayton Green, 04, Roper Racing

35, Trey Hutchens III, 14, Trey Hutchens Racing

36, Dawson Sutton, 26, Rackley W.A.R.



