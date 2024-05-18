NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250: Rained Out Qualifying, Christian Eckes’ Pole Position, Lineup At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR Truck Series points leader Christian Eckes was awarded the pole position for Saturday’s Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway after rain canceled the morning qualifying session.

Eckes earned the position via circuit qualifying metric and will start next to Nick Sanchez.

Ross Chastain, coming off a win last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will start on the inside of the second row alongside Ty Majeski.

During the practice round, Brenden Queen, who was making his circuit debut, turned the fastest lap (125.621 mph).

Former Cup Series regular Aric Almirola failed to qualify after posting a slower practice time than rookie Dawson Sutton, who will start P36 for his debut.

2 Trucks Teams Issued Penalties

The No. 2 Chevrolet team driven by Nicholas Sanchez and the No. 88 Chevrolet team driven by Matt Crafton entered Saturday afternoon’s event shorthanded.

The two teams were penalized by NASCAR officials for violations during last weekend’s race at Darlington.

No. 2 tire carrier Jerick Newsome and No. 88 tire carrier Marcus Horton were both suspended Saturday.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Stadium:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 2, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing
  • 3, Ross Chastain, 45, Niece Motorsports
  • 4, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing
  • 5, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage
  • 6, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing
  • 7, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 8, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage
  • 9, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports
  • 10, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.
  • 11, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing
  • 12, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage
  • 13, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports
  • 14, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing
  • 15, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports
  • 16, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 17, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 18, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 19, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports
  • 20, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing
  • 21, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 22, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports
  • 23, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 24, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 25, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing
  • 26, Brenden Queen, 1, TRICON Garage
  • 27, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises
  • 28, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage
  • 29, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports
  • 30, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing
  • 31, Sammy Smith, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 32, Josh Reaume, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 33, Stefan Parsons, 75, Henderson Motorsports
  • 34, Clayton Green, 04, Roper Racing
  • 35, Trey Hutchens III, 14, Trey Hutchens Racing
  • 36, Dawson Sutton, 26, Rackley W.A.R.

