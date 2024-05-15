NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, All-Star Open: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Battling Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick for the lead last Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Brad Keselowski utilized patience to break his prolonged winless streak.

The co-owner of RFK Racing waited for Reddick and Buescher to take each other out and Keselowski cruised to the Goodyear 400 title, his first in 110 outings.

“We were able to capitalize this time,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “We laid it all on the line there.”

At the midway point of the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season, Keselowski enters the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway with a playoff position secured.

The win was Keselowski’s 36th of his Cup career and first as a principal owner. He finished 1.214 seconds ahead of runner-up Ty Gibbs.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s All-Star Race and All-Star Open, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the exhibition race at the revitalized 0.625-mile oval, which started staging stock car racing events in 1947.

All-Star Race Storylines

  • Tyler Reddick started on the pole and dominated at Darlington, leading an event-high 174 laps, but finished P32 after a Stage 3 incident. Resetting, Reddick placed third in the 2023 exhibition.
  • Joey Logano’s season keeps getting longer. The 2022 Cup champion found a place among the lead pack at Darlington, but incurred a speeding penalty on Lap 255. With one top-five finish this season, Logano ranks No. 17 in the points standings, 194 behind leader Kyle Larson.
  • Justin Haley secured Rick Ware Racing team’s first top-10 finish this season, earning a P9 at Darlington. The No. 51 Ford has only led four laps and has yet to earn any stage points, but Haley could prove to be an All-Star Open challenger.

All-Star Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race Odds
Denny Hamlin +500 BetOnline logo
William Byron +600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +850 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +900 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +900 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1000 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3300 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +6600 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo

All-Star Open Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Open Odds
Ty Gibbs +260 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +600 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +700 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +700 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +700 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +775 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece  +850 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +1100 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +2800 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +2800 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +4000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +5000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +5000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +8000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +10000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +15000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +20000 BetOnline logo
Timmy Hill +50000 BetOnline logo

All-Star Race Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Ty Gibbs (+260, All-Star Open)

A trip to Victory Lane is approaching – quickly. Gibbs recorded a career-best P2 at Darlington, compiling a 4.05 average running position. Last year, Gibbs claimed the pole for the All-Star Open. 

Josh Berry (+700, All-Star Open)

A short track specialist, Berry turned a P33 start into a third-place finish at Darlington, the rookie’s first top-five finish for Stewart-Haas Racing. Serving as a replacement driver for Alex Bowman last season, Berry claimed the All-Star Open and will once again be forced to qualify for the main event.

Chris Buescher (+1400, All-Star Race)

Does anyone on the Cup circuit deserve a trip to Victory Lane more?

All-Star Race BetOnline Sportsbook NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Arrow to top