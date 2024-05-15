Battling Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick for the lead last Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Brad Keselowski utilized patience to break his prolonged winless streak.

The co-owner of RFK Racing waited for Reddick and Buescher to take each other out and Keselowski cruised to the Goodyear 400 title, his first in 110 outings.

“We were able to capitalize this time,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “We laid it all on the line there.”

At the midway point of the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season, Keselowski enters the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway with a playoff position secured.

The win was Keselowski’s 36th of his Cup career and first as a principal owner. He finished 1.214 seconds ahead of runner-up Ty Gibbs.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s All-Star Race and All-Star Open, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the exhibition race at the revitalized 0.625-mile oval, which started staging stock car racing events in 1947.

All-Star Race Storylines

Tyler Reddick started on the pole and dominated at Darlington, leading an event-high 174 laps, but finished P32 after a Stage 3 incident. Resetting, Reddick placed third in the 2023 exhibition.

Joey Logano’s season keeps getting longer. The 2022 Cup champion found a place among the lead pack at Darlington, but incurred a speeding penalty on Lap 255. With one top-five finish this season, Logano ranks No. 17 in the points standings, 194 behind leader Kyle Larson.

Justin Haley secured Rick Ware Racing team’s first top-10 finish this season, earning a P9 at Darlington. The No. 51 Ford has only led four laps and has yet to earn any stage points, but Haley could prove to be an All-Star Open challenger.

Justin Haley has earned Rick Ware Racing their first ever top 10 finish in a non-superspeedway race (9th) pic.twitter.com/gDZ8a7yWEw — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) May 12, 2024

All-Star Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race Odds

Play Denny Hamlin +500 William Byron +600 Christopher Bell +750 Kyle Larson +850 Ryan Blaney +900 Joey Logano +900 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 Tyler Reddick +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 Chris Buescher +1400 Kyle Busch +1600 Ross Chastain +2000 Daniel Suarez +3300 Michael McDowell +6600 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

All-Star Open Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Open Odds

Play Ty Gibbs +260 Bubba Wallace +600 Noah Gragson +700 Alex Bowman +700 Josh Berry +700 Chase Briscoe +775 Ryan Preece +850 Erik Jones +1100 Todd Gilliland +2800 Carson Hocevar +2800 John Hunter Nemechek +4000 Zane Smith +5000 Corey LaJoie +5000 Austin Dillon +5000 Austin Cindric +5000 Justin Haley +8000 Harrison Burton +10000 Daniel Hemric +15000 Kaz Grala +20000 Timmy Hill +50000

*Odds current at time of publication

All-Star Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Ty Gibbs (+260, All-Star Open)

A trip to Victory Lane is approaching – quickly. Gibbs recorded a career-best P2 at Darlington, compiling a 4.05 average running position. Last year, Gibbs claimed the pole for the All-Star Open.

Josh Berry (+700, All-Star Open)

A short track specialist, Berry turned a P33 start into a third-place finish at Darlington, the rookie’s first top-five finish for Stewart-Haas Racing. Serving as a replacement driver for Alex Bowman last season, Berry claimed the All-Star Open and will once again be forced to qualify for the main event.

Chris Buescher (+1400, All-Star Race)

Does anyone on the Cup circuit deserve a trip to Victory Lane more?

One more look at what happened on pit road between @Chris_Buescher and @TylerReddick. pic.twitter.com/PBYHV62dgc — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 13, 2024