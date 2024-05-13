Layne Riggs anticipates a forward-thinking experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway, while flashing back to his racing roots.

Riggs, the 2022 NASCAR weekly series titleholder, has been engaged to compete in his first Truck Series race at the iconic 0.625-mile oval track and plans to return to the Late Model racing Wednesday night.

“I’m super excited about our late model deal,” Riggs said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It was kind of a last-minute deal, but (Tom Usry Racing) had an extra car and they wanted to see me in some good equipment.”

Riggs’ grandfather, Russell, partnered with Usry during the 1970s to qualify for the Cup Series’ Daytona 500. His father, Scott, captured nine national series titles, including five Truck races in 2001.

Riggs keeps searching to jumpstart his rookie season on the Truck circuit. In eight starts, he has one top-10 finish, which developed at Bristol Motor Speedway. Returning to a short track could help.

“I’m glad to go back to another short track,” Riggs said. “Our chemistry is getting better, but a win would just light everybody up.

“Winning fixes everything.”

Here is the incident that brought out the latest caution, involving Layne Riggs.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mvf8gCV63t — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) April 13, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4 p.m.: Cup Series Pit road qualifying entry/exit practice

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:40: Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying

6:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Pit Crew Challenge qualifying

Saturday

10:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Wright Brand 250 race

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2

Sunday

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open race

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race

NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

Brenden Queen, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Clayton Green, Roper Racing, No. 04 Chevrolet

5, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

6, Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

7, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

10, Trey Hutchens, Trey Hutchens Racing, No. 13 Ford

11, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

12, Aric Almirola, Hattori Racing Enterprises, No. 16 Toyota

13, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

14, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

15, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

16, TBA, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

18, Dawson Sutton, Rackley W.A.R., No. 26 Chevrolet

19, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

20, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

21, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

22, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

23, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

24, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

25, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

26, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

27, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

28, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

29, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford

30, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

31, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet

32, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

33, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

34, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

35, Justin Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota

36, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

37, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

38, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

The @NASCAR_Trucks put on a show in North Wilkesboro last year! Don’t miss a minute of the action this time around. 👀#WrightBrand250 | 🎟️ https://t.co/FiDHPN4Myi pic.twitter.com/R8XUxnTbvC — North Wilkesboro Speedway (@NWBSpeedway) May 11, 2024