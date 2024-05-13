NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship

Layne Riggs anticipates a forward-thinking experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway, while flashing back to his racing roots.

Riggs, the 2022 NASCAR weekly series titleholder, has been engaged to compete in his first Truck Series race at the iconic 0.625-mile oval track and plans to return to the Late Model racing Wednesday night.

“I’m super excited about our late model deal,” Riggs said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It was kind of a last-minute deal, but (Tom Usry Racing) had an extra car and they wanted to see me in some good equipment.”

Riggs’ grandfather, Russell, partnered with Usry during the 1970s to qualify for the Cup Series’ Daytona 500. His father, Scott, captured nine national series titles, including five Truck races in 2001.

Riggs keeps searching to jumpstart his rookie season on the Truck circuit. In eight starts, he has one top-10 finish, which developed at Bristol Motor Speedway. Returning to a short track could help.

“I’m glad to go back to another short track,” Riggs said. “Our chemistry is getting better, but a win would just light everybody up.

“Winning fixes everything.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4 p.m.: Cup Series Pit road qualifying entry/exit practice
  • 4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:40: Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying
  • 6:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Pit Crew Challenge qualifying

Saturday

  • 10:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Wright Brand 250 race
  • 5:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1
  • 6:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2

Sunday

  • 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open race
  • 8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race

NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • Brenden Queen, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota  
  • 2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet   
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet  
  • 4, Clayton Green, Roper Racing, No. 04 Chevrolet  
  • 5, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota  
  • 6, Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet  
  • 7, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet  
  • 8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota  
  • 9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford  
  • 10, Trey Hutchens, Trey Hutchens Racing, No. 13 Ford
  • 11, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
  • 12, Aric Almirola, Hattori Racing Enterprises, No. 16 Toyota 
  • 13, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota  
  • 14, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet   
  • 15, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet  
  • 16, TBA, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford  
  • 17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet  
  • 18, Dawson Sutton, Rackley W.A.R., No. 26 Chevrolet 
  • 19, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet 
  • 20, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford  
  • 21, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford  
  • 22, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet  
  • 23, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet  
  • 24, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet  
  • 25, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet  
  • 26, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet  
  • 27, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota  
  • 28, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota  
  • 29, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford 
  • 30, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet  
  • 31, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet  
  • 32, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet  
  • 33, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet  
  • 34, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford  
  • 35, Justin Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota 
  • 36, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet  
  • 37, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford  
  • 38, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

