Let’s take a spin around the 2.2-mile, 12-turn Chicago Street Course.
The inaugural Grant Park 220 in downtown Chicago will take NASCAR Cup Series drivers past the city’s iconic landmarks and along its notable avenues, including Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.
Beginning with the front straightaway, pit road will be stationed for two blocks along South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain.
Turn one will be made onto East Balbo Drive, facing Lake Michigan.
Turn two leads the drivers to Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park’s softball fields.
Turn three will be a slow, right-hand maneuver in front of the Field Museum.
Turn four is a near-90-degree turn onto East Roosevelt Road, marking the southernmost point of the track.
Turn five takes racers back onto South Columbus Drive and features a long straightaway.
Turn six leads the competitors back onto East Balbo Drive close to the first turn.
Turn seven could prove to be one of the most challenging parts of the street track. The drivers will turn right onto South Michigan Avenue and race toward a chicane.
Turn eight features a curve with Congress Plaza to the right and takes the pilots to a chicane across Ida B. Wells Drive.
Turn nine leads the drivers back in front of Buckingham Fountain.
Turn 10 will place the racers back on Michigan Avenue for a short spin.
Turn 11 represents the northernmost point of the circuit, a right-hand turn onto East Jackson Drive, near the iconic lions of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Turn 12 detours the drivers back to the long, front straightaway along Columbus Drive.
And then the Cup competitors get to do it all over again, 100 times in all before the checkered flag waves on the much-anticipated road course adventure.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of events at Chicago Street Race (All Times ET):
Friday
- 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
Saturday
- 8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race
Sunday
- 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 4:35 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting
- 4:45 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk
- 4:55 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
- 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grand Park 220 race
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
- 37, TBA, Trackhouse Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
- 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet
