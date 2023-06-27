Let’s take a spin around the 2.2-mile, 12-turn Chicago Street Course.

The inaugural Grant Park 220 in downtown Chicago will take NASCAR Cup Series drivers past the city’s iconic landmarks and along its notable avenues, including Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Beginning with the front straightaway, pit road will be stationed for two blocks along South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

Turn one will be made onto East Balbo Drive, facing Lake Michigan.

Turn two leads the drivers to Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park’s softball fields.

Turn three will be a slow, right-hand maneuver in front of the Field Museum.

Turn four is a near-90-degree turn onto East Roosevelt Road, marking the southernmost point of the track.

Turn five takes racers back onto South Columbus Drive and features a long straightaway.

Turn six leads the competitors back onto East Balbo Drive close to the first turn.

Turn seven could prove to be one of the most challenging parts of the street track. The drivers will turn right onto South Michigan Avenue and race toward a chicane.

Turn eight features a curve with Congress Plaza to the right and takes the pilots to a chicane across Ida B. Wells Drive.

Turn nine leads the drivers back in front of Buckingham Fountain.

Turn 10 will place the racers back on Michigan Avenue for a short spin.

Turn 11 represents the northernmost point of the circuit, a right-hand turn onto East Jackson Drive, near the iconic lions of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Turn 12 detours the drivers back to the long, front straightaway along Columbus Drive.

And then the Cup competitors get to do it all over again, 100 times in all before the checkered flag waves on the much-anticipated road course adventure.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Chicago Street Race (All Times ET):

Friday

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

Saturday

8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race

Sunday

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

4:45 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

4:55 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grand Park 220 race

We’ve been gearing up for race week and it’s finally here! See what’s been going on in this special #NASCARChicago edition of At-Tractions! pic.twitter.com/xLAn5s3vZw — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) June 26, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet

37, TBA, Trackhouse Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet