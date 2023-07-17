NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Martin Truex Jr. Biting Lobster, Taking Checkered Flag At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
new hampshire rain delayed gamer (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. used to attend New Hampshire Motor Speedway as a kid to watch his father race.

Winless at the Loudon-based track during his Cup career, Truex on Monday secured an emotional win, overpowering the rain-delayed Crayon 301 field.

“This one has alluded me for a long, long time,” Truex told NBC Sports after taking the checkered flag.

The win must have made Truex feel young again …

The taste of victory live …

Propelled by a strong machine, Truex controlled all three stages – again …

Entering Monday’s outing, Truex spoke, touching on a few topics …

After rain washed out Sunday’s scheduled start, the New England Cup Series event finally started, about 21 hours late …

Another career highlight for another No. 24 pilot …

Kevin Harvick, a short track specialist, wanted to capture his fifth race at New Hampshire and break his track-record tie with Jeff Burton, but settled for fourth. His milestones, though, kept mounting when he started his 810th Cup race and also …

Cool New Hampshire view …

The eventual race winner looked strong early …

Others, meanwhile, didn’t fare as well …

One loose nut can cause chaos …

The pole-sitter worked his way back into contention …

Then, just like that, out of it …

First a wreck during Saturday’s qualifying, then a rain delay Sunday and more trouble Monday …

No one, however, looked better than Truex on the final lap …

The power of three. Prior to Monday’s win, Truex’s best finish at New Hampshire was third. He did it three times. His favorite driver growing up was Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 Chevrolet. The Crayon 301 was his third win of the season …

With Truex headed to Victory Lane, Michael McDowell and Ryan Preece had a “friendly” discussion …

Crayon 301
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media).
Arrow to top