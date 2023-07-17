NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. used to attend New Hampshire Motor Speedway as a kid to watch his father race.

Winless at the Loudon-based track during his Cup career, Truex on Monday secured an emotional win, overpowering the rain-delayed Crayon 301 field.

“This one has alluded me for a long, long time,” Truex told NBC Sports after taking the checkered flag.

The win must have made Truex feel young again …

The taste of victory live …

Propelled by a strong machine, Truex controlled all three stages – again …

This is the 7th time that @MartinTruex_Jr has swept all the stages in the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking a tie with @KevinHarvick for the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/DpNSnjtOyV — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 17, 2023

Entering Monday’s outing, Truex spoke, touching on a few topics …

The lowdown with @MartinTruex_Jr! His thoughts on … 💭: Regular Season Title

💭: One Year Ago at @NHMS

💭: Previewing Monday pic.twitter.com/zAiHkN5hWf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2023

After rain washed out Sunday’s scheduled start, the New England Cup Series event finally started, about 21 hours late …

Another career highlight for another No. 24 pilot …

Another milestone in a career-best year! 👏@WilliamByron makes his 200th NASCAR Cup Series start today at @NHMS! pic.twitter.com/Jh5e8PBKdO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

Kevin Harvick, a short track specialist, wanted to capture his fifth race at New Hampshire and break his track-record tie with Jeff Burton, but settled for fourth. His milestones, though, kept mounting when he started his 810th Cup race and also …

What a career Kevin Harvick has now led 16,000 laps in his Cup Series career. 11th all-time. pic.twitter.com/uNDUHeXFtB — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) July 17, 2023

Cool New Hampshire view …

The eventual race winner looked strong early …

Martin is out here making moves in Stage 1. #Crayon301 pic.twitter.com/bJcuLRa0RX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

Others, meanwhile, didn’t fare as well …

Nothing hurt on @AJDinger‘s 1️⃣6️⃣ machine after this early spin. pic.twitter.com/oHXcVfcPmx — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

One loose nut can cause chaos …

You can see the wheel nut come off of Aric Almirola’s car before the crash. #NASCAR | @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/7ifgg9OjUU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2023

The pole-sitter worked his way back into contention …

.@CBellRacing restarted 30th after a loose wheel on Lap 78. In just 40 laps, he’s re-entered the top 10! pic.twitter.com/JnMtZW6iK6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

Then, just like that, out of it …

Christopher Bell slides into the wall! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/kB2LLQRr2X — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2023

First a wreck during Saturday’s qualifying, then a rain delay Sunday and more trouble Monday …

A tough weekend gets even tougher for the No. 8. https://t.co/uv2K0jKEmi pic.twitter.com/4TISnilrAV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

No one, however, looked better than Truex on the final lap …

The power of three. Prior to Monday’s win, Truex’s best finish at New Hampshire was third. He did it three times. His favorite driver growing up was Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 Chevrolet. The Crayon 301 was his third win of the season …

.@MartinTruex_Jr remains in control, but @Blaney is right there with him with less than 75 to go! 📺: USA | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6jvrS pic.twitter.com/wmXaml8Orf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 17, 2023

With Truex headed to Victory Lane, Michael McDowell and Ryan Preece had a “friendly” discussion …