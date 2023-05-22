NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Kyle Larson Steals All-Star Show, Earns $1M In Return To North Wilkesboro

Jeff Hawkins
larson burnout after all star rce win at n wilkesboro (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson called the All-Star Race outcome the way most fans saw it Sunday night.  

“That was old-school (butt) whippin’,” Larson told Fox Sports moments after capturing the $1 million exhibition event during the national series’ 200-lap return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 27 years. “What an amazing car.” 

Larson, who also captured the Truck Series event Saturday, was not saying that about the No. 5 Chevrolet during Friday’s practice session and Saturday’s qualifying heats. 

“We were God-awful all weekend,” Larson said. 

The way it ended, however, was simply divine for Hendrick Motorsports. 

Kyle Larson: ‘I Can’t Even Tell You What It Means’

Larson captured his third All-Star Race at his third venue after rallying from a speeding penalty that dropped him back to the back of the field. His winning charge started from P24. On fresh tires, Larson moved into 11th place on Lap 35. Eight rotations later, he raced his way into sixth place. Another eight laps later, he was in third.

On Lap 55, Larson claimed the lead and started pulling away. By the competition caution halfway through the event, he paced the field by more than 12 seconds.

When all the lead-lap cars pitted for four-tire changes, Larson’s team won the race off pit row. From there, Larson weaved his way through lapped traffic, handing Hendrick its 11th All-Star victory, most among team owners.

The 0.625-mile track is notorious for grinding up the rubber on tires. To compete at North Wilkesboro, teams feel pressure to create the correct shock and spring packages to preserve the wear and tear on tires.

Larson’s team found it for Sunday, topping runner-up Bubba Wallace by 2.8 seconds. Wallace was not overly thrilled with the finish, considering he couldn’t run down Larson.

“Any other race, I would be excited (about a second place),” Wallace said, “but for a million dollars and to come up short and walk home with nothing … our tail is tucked between our legs.”

Tyler Reddick placed third, giving 23XI Racing two top-3 finishes.

After sweeping the weekend events at North Wilkesboro, Larson, a short- and dirt-track specialist, was nearly left speechless.

“I can’t even tell you what it means … at a historical place like this,” Larson said. “You could feel the atmosphere all weekend.”

Larson celebrated the win with a full-lap burnout.

Josh Berry Wins Open Race, Advances To All-Star Showcase

Josh Berry continues to make a NASCAR Cup Series name for himself as a reserve driver. 

Filling in for injured Alex Bowman, Berry outdueled rookie Ty Gibbs for the All-Star Open checkered flag. Berry, Gibbs and Noah Gragson, who won a fan vote, advanced to the All-Star Race and a chance to earn $1 million.  

The 100-lap precursor to the main event left several drivers with “hurt feelings.” 

Michael McDowell was one of them. 

McDowell was pushed aside by Gibbs, eliminating him from competition to advance. He placed 13th.  

“It’s short-track racing to get into the All-Star Race so someone is going to leave with hurt feelings,” McDowell told Fox Sports. “I guess it’s me.” 

Following a restart, McDowell “worked the outside and was able to get down and Ty just plowed it and knocked me into the 31 (car). We’ve got a lot of names for that.” 

McDowell had thoughts about displaying his frustrations to Gibbs’ face, but “I don’t have the budget for a fine otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here,” he said. 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
