Ross Chastain embraced a checkered flag in one hand and a smashed-up watermelon in the other.

That about sums up the weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet. Chastain claimed Sunday’s Ally 400 at a sold-out Nashville Superspeedway for his first win of the campaign.

After being criticized by industry insiders for over-aggressive driving, causing incidents during at least nine events earlier this season, Chastain huddled with his team during the bye week.

The week off wasn’t a break. It proved to be a restart.

And it showed what kind of driver Chastain can be. He started from the pole for the first time in his seven-year career.

“To win at Nashville is absolutely incredible,” Chastain told NBC Sports after capturing the race at Trackhouse Racing’s home track.

Ross Chastain Qualifies For Playoffs With Win

Following his crash at Darlington on May 14, Chastain felt the post-race wrath of NASCAR officials and his peers. Then the Cup points leader, Chastain appeared to take the messages to heart, possibly too much so. Over the next four events, his average finish was 20.75 and he fell down the standings.

But with support from his crew chief, Phil Surgen, and the ownership team, Chastain regrouped and led 99 laps Sunday. After the race and standing on top of the machine’s hood, “the Melon Man” spiked a watermelon onto the 1.33-mile concrete track, celebrating his third career victory.

He felt vindicated and delivered a message.

“Every little kid out there, anywhere in the world, when you get criticized and they’re going to when you are competitive,” he said. “They will try to tear you down. You will start believing them (and) you can’t do it. You have to go to your people, trust the process (and) just keep getting up and go to work.”

Chastain on Sunday went to work early and finished strong at the end.

Moments after crossing the start/finish line, he yelled over the team radio: “Heck yea, guys.”

Still emotional during his prolonged burnout along the tri-oval, he said: “This is so much fun.”

It wasn’t for everybody, though.

Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney Were Out Of Tune At Music City

Martin Truex Jr. placed second for his fourth straight top-five finish, but he couldn’t overtake the leader.

“We could never get the balance where it needed to be,” he said.

Ryan Blaney moved into the Cup points lead following a sixth-place finish at Gateway on June 4, but entered Sunday in third. He has endured back-to-back disappointing performances. Blaney, who captured the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29, placed 31st at Sonoma two weeks ago and 36th Sunday.

Blaney complained of brake shake during the opening 29 rotations but still ran inside the top 10 at times before running into trouble and crashing out on Lap 147. On a restart, Brad Keselowski ran fourth, but he was slow and caused a stack-up. Blaney was hit from behind and he spun out of control and struck the retaining wall.

After being checked out at the infield care center, Blaney attempted to explain what transpired.

“I don’t know what really happened,” Blaney told NBC Sports. “Someone checked up on the restart, I guess. I got hit from behind and I couldn’t get it straightened out. It never got back right.

“Hardest hit in my life.”

For Chastain, Sunday’s win likely was one of the best of his life and he embraced the moment.