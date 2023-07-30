NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher first took advantage of a mistake by his boss, Brad Keselowski, then held off Denny Hamlin during a final restart to clinch a berth into the postseason with a victory during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Getting pumped at the start of the race at the 0.75-mile track in the Commonwealth …

This command is sure to make you smile. pic.twitter.com/IUBLRG62Wm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

The points leader entering Sunday suffered an early roadblock …

WE ARE RACING AT RICHMOND! The playoff push continues as @TylerReddick and @dennyhamlin take the Top 2 spots with @MartinTruex_Jr falling from 10th to 21st after contact with @StenhouseJr #NASCAR #CookOut400 pic.twitter.com/65m7KlSFe8 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) July 30, 2023

Toyota dominated early …

After not leading a single short-track lap during his five-year Cup career, pole-sitter Tyler Reddick on Sunday led all 70 Stage 1 rotations …

STAGE 1 WINNER: @TylerReddick The No. 45 leads from flag-to-flag with his @23XIRacing teammate @BubbaWallace getting the bossman @dennyhamlin on the final lap. The Toyota's look tough to beat again.#NASCAR #CookOut400 pic.twitter.com/Hgil1iRIDQ — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) July 30, 2023

Careful, there …

Nearly a big moment for @RyanPreece_ on pit road at the end of Stage 1. pic.twitter.com/zTsJH95EAZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

Remember Dale Sr. pulling this tidy stunt? …

Dale Earnhardt cleaning his windshield at Richmond in 1986. "I'm gonna be off the radio for a few minutes." pic.twitter.com/avIMBNWt4x — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) July 30, 2023

Racing a little close …

Hold on. It’s stuck …

Trouble on the right side costs @BubbaWallace precious seconds during this green-flag cycle. pic.twitter.com/tvA8tZ2yEt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

What will the teammates say about this during the garage’s Monday meeting? …

This battle for the free pass between @TeamHendrick teammates was something else! #CookOut400 pic.twitter.com/oI9SVZ7C0t — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

Keselowski earned the Stage 2 win, his third of the season …

Not the way the co-owner wanted to give the lead to his employee …

A mistake on Brad Keselowski's part! Chris Buescher easily passes him. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ldg7ofZFvU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 30, 2023

After last week’s outcome, Kyle Larson said he would race Hamlin differently. Larson did and it didn’t seem to matter he was two laps down …

We get the feeling this is just Part 1 of the @KyleLarsonRacin payback arc with @dennyhamlin #NASCAR #CookOut400 pic.twitter.com/X2zECeaO1s — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) July 30, 2023

Will Hamlin do this to Larson, too? …

Oh Denny why did it have to end like this…. Throw it all away over slight criticism and a clown emoji… 🤡@dennyhamlin #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/btxgo3k41v — NASCAR Prophecy (@nascarprophecy) July 24, 2023

Tough late break for the pole sitter and Stage 1 winner …

A penalty to one of this race's strongest contenders! 😬 pic.twitter.com/nEhEsQAj6d — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

Was this a bit prophetic? How about picking my Mega Millions numbers? …

No better time to win than today. 💯 pic.twitter.com/XxZ54ZWzbu — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) July 30, 2023

Chris Buescher was warned to look out for Hamlin at end of the race …

All eyes on @Chris_Buescher as the laps wind down! He leads @dennyhamlin with just 20 to go! #CookOut400 pic.twitter.com/ZNazeaycil — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

To get to Victory Lane, Buescher was forced to survive one last restart …

He needed a big restart. He got a big restart. @Chris_Buescher secures his spot in the #NASCARPlayoffs! pic.twitter.com/vAYp6FlYLd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

Hamlin didn’t have a chance to pull late-race trickery this time …

Denny went hard into Turn 1 to try to catch Chris! pic.twitter.com/tmL898nnmP — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

Finish-line bedlam …

A closer look at the accident coming to the checkered flag at @RichmondRaceway. pic.twitter.com/NgP4OIJnVU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

A playoff qualifying burnout …

A burnout celebration … for the ages! pic.twitter.com/MxhYnZwFdt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

Victorious team selfie …

Well, I said we needed to be one of the new winners before the playoffs… Mission accomplished!! @RFKracing 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/VdaWLU1R2U — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) July 30, 2023