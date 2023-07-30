NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher first took advantage of a mistake by his boss, Brad Keselowski, then held off Denny Hamlin during a final restart to clinch a berth into the postseason with a victory during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Getting pumped at the start of the race at the 0.75-mile track in the Commonwealth …
The points leader entering Sunday suffered an early roadblock …
Toyota dominated early …
After not leading a single short-track lap during his five-year Cup career, pole-sitter Tyler Reddick on Sunday led all 70 Stage 1 rotations …
Careful, there …
Remember Dale Sr. pulling this tidy stunt? …
Racing a little close …
Hold on. It’s stuck …
What will the teammates say about this during the garage’s Monday meeting? …
Keselowski earned the Stage 2 win, his third of the season …
Not the way the co-owner wanted to give the lead to his employee …
After last week’s outcome, Kyle Larson said he would race Hamlin differently. Larson did and it didn’t seem to matter he was two laps down …
Will Hamlin do this to Larson, too? …
Tough late break for the pole sitter and Stage 1 winner …
Was this a bit prophetic? How about picking my Mega Millions numbers? …
Chris Buescher was warned to look out for Hamlin at end of the race …
To get to Victory Lane, Buescher was forced to survive one last restart …
Hamlin didn’t have a chance to pull late-race trickery this time …
Finish-line bedlam …
A playoff qualifying burnout …
Victorious team selfie …
