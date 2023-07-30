NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Chris Buescher Earning Playoff Berth By Claiming Cook Out 400 At Richmond Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
cook out 400 at richmond action (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher first took advantage of a mistake by his boss, Brad Keselowski, then held off Denny Hamlin during a final restart to clinch a berth into the postseason with a victory during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Getting pumped at the start of the race at the 0.75-mile track in the Commonwealth …

The points leader entering Sunday suffered an early roadblock …

Toyota dominated early …

After not leading a single short-track lap during his five-year Cup career, pole-sitter Tyler Reddick on Sunday led all 70 Stage 1 rotations …

Careful, there …

Remember Dale Sr. pulling this tidy stunt? …

Racing a little close …

Hold on. It’s stuck …

What will the teammates say about this during the garage’s Monday meeting? …

Keselowski earned the Stage 2 win, his third of the season …

Not the way the co-owner wanted to give the lead to his employee …

After last week’s outcome, Kyle Larson said he would race Hamlin differently. Larson did and it didn’t seem to matter he was two laps down …

Will Hamlin do this to Larson, too? …

Tough late break for the pole sitter and Stage 1 winner …

Was this a bit prophetic? How about picking my Mega Millions numbers? …

Chris Buescher was warned to look out for Hamlin at end of the race …

To get to Victory Lane, Buescher was forced to survive one last restart …

Hamlin didn’t have a chance to pull late-race trickery this time …

Finish-line bedlam …

A playoff qualifying burnout …

Victorious team selfie …

Topics  
Cook Out 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
