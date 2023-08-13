NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Playoff-Busting Michael McDowell Claiming Verizon 200 At The Brickyard

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
michael mcdowell at indy road course (1)

Hard-luck driver Michael McDowell earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory during Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, which endured just one caution period. In his 453 career starts, McDowell failed to finish 143 times and when he did, it was generally in the 20s or 30s.

Now, the driver of the No. 34 Ford has won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Daytona International Speedway, two iconic tracks.

On Sunday, Twitter reacted to how he held off playoff-hungry Chase Elliott, who also finished P2 to McDowell during the 2021 Daytona 500.

A well-deserved, pre-race ceremony …

Special pre-green flag moment for the Busch family …

Let’s go …

Spinning off the road course …

The defending Cup champion goes for the wrong kind of spin …

Joey Logano gets memed …

Fortune does favor the bold …

Big playoff points for a driver claiming his first stage victory …

Tough turn for one of the circuit’s top road course pilots and the 2021 race winner …

Rolling the Stage 2 dice and coming out on top …

Wrong time for a pit-road lapse …

Chasing down and bumping Chase Elliott out of the way …

During Stage 3, Michael McDowell established a career day in laps led with 54 …

During a road-course race win that featured 77 green-flag laps, there was still some cool bumper-car action …

Smokin’ hot in Indy …

After holding off Elliott, McDowell was ready to pucker up …

McDowell’s family celebrated the checkered flag and a trip to the playoffs …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

