Hard-luck driver Michael McDowell earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory during Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, which endured just one caution period. In his 453 career starts, McDowell failed to finish 143 times and when he did, it was generally in the 20s or 30s.

Now, the driver of the No. 34 Ford has won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Daytona International Speedway, two iconic tracks.

On Sunday, Twitter reacted to how he held off playoff-hungry Chase Elliott, who also finished P2 to McDowell during the 2021 Daytona 500.

Something he’ll remember forever. To celebrate the retirement of three-time Brickyard 400 winner @KevinHarvick, @jdouglas4 presented him with a bronze brick in honor of the impact he’s made on the Racing Capital of the World.#NASCAR | #TheBrickyard pic.twitter.com/hTqePJAc5q — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 13, 2023

GREEN FLAG AT INDY!@Daniel_SuarezG leads the opening lap on what could be the final race for the Cup Series on the road course layout at @IMS #NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/7KH1IDgtub — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 13, 2023

Spinning off the road course …

Joey Logano into Justin Haley! Haley INTO the tire barrier! Watch #NASCAR on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/nq659ibENP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023

The defending Cup champion goes for the wrong kind of spin …

OHH! More contact into turn 1! pic.twitter.com/EcAtRPaMPI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 13, 2023

Joey Logano gets memed …

joey logano at the indy road course pic.twitter.com/iAqTMvnpVs — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) August 13, 2023

Fortune does favor the bold …

BOLD pit road entry for Daniel Suarez! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/A2AkiPqnwq — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023

Big playoff points for a driver claiming his first stage victory …

STAGE 1 WINNER: @Mc_Driver The No. 34 picks up a massive 10 points in his playoff pursuit while also giving @Team_FRM their first ever stage win as an organization.#NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/EYlikkLaHV — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 13, 2023

Tough turn for one of the circuit’s top road course pilots and the 2021 race winner …

Rolling the Stage 2 dice and coming out on top …

STAGE 2 WINNER: @dennyhamlin The No. 11 team pulls a genius strategy move by staying out the entire first 2 stages to earn their 5th stage win of the season.@Mc_Driver has cycled back to the lead after the shuffling of positions in the final few corners.#NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/NHpX6TVFM7 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 13, 2023

Wrong time for a pit-road lapse …

SLOW STOP FOR SUAREZ! The highs and lows of racing. The No. 99 has a disastrous pit stop putting them well behind the leading duo.#NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/igOxkU5j75 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 13, 2023

Chasing down and bumping Chase Elliott out of the way …

How bad do you want to make the playoffs? This bad.@Daniel_SuarezG pulls an aggressive move on @chaseelliott for the 2nd spot.#NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/1BivXrMvwY — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 13, 2023

During Stage 3, Michael McDowell established a career day in laps led with 54 …

During a road-course race win that featured 77 green-flag laps, there was still some cool bumper-car action …

It’s a full contact kind of day. 😨 pic.twitter.com/MbTgtW42Rk — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 13, 2023

Smokin’ hot in Indy …

After holding off Elliott, McDowell was ready to pucker up …

He knows the emotions of a #DAYTONA500 win, and now, he’ll kiss the bricks at @IMS! 😘 pic.twitter.com/DKu7RNgcXQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 13, 2023

McDowell’s family celebrated the checkered flag and a trip to the playoffs …