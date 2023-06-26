NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts to Ross Chastain Silencing Critics With 1st Win Of Season at Nashville Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
Criticized for over-aggressive driving by NASCAR Cup Series officials and fellow drivers earlier this season, Ross Chastain snapped a personal slump, qualified for the playoffs and quieted the nay-sayers by capturing Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The relief Chastain felt was evident …

And he expressed his emotions by delivering a heartfelt memorandum …

For the third time in his career, the “Melon Man” does his thing …

And the sold-out crowd showed its appreciation …

To get to Victory Lane, Chastain was forced to fend off the Cup Series’ hottest driver and points leader …

The Cup machines were in tune in the Music City …

Except on a Lap 146 restart, resulting in Ryan Blaney striking the retaining wall in what he described to NBC Sports as the “hardest hit in my life.” He finished in last place …

And when Stage 1 winner Tyler Reddick hit a sour tune after losing a rear wheel …

With four tires, however, Reddick displayed his driving prowess …

Kyle Busch has proven his prowess in more than one series …

On top of it all, Busch is a proud papa …

Nashville’s 1.33-mile tri-oval concrete track produced entertaining racing during all three stages Sunday …

The spectators seemed to enjoy themselves …

What’s Nashville without live music? …

Chastain makes a winning move …

And the sun started to set on the field …

Chase Elliott may have finished fourth, but his consolation prize wasn’t too shabby …

Chastain celebrated a weekend of firsts …

Chastain ended his night at Victory Lane. Or was it just starting? …

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top