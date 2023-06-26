Criticized for over-aggressive driving by NASCAR Cup Series officials and fellow drivers earlier this season, Ross Chastain snapped a personal slump, qualified for the playoffs and quieted the nay-sayers by capturing Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
The relief Chastain felt was evident …
You think he’s excited? HE’S EXCITED! @RossChastain is going back to Victory Lane! pic.twitter.com/vnQFIQ567Z
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
And he expressed his emotions by delivering a heartfelt memorandum …
One special message from @RossChastain! pic.twitter.com/RmPJQpcHzd
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
For the third time in his career, the “Melon Man” does his thing …
The Smash™️ pic.twitter.com/aBJ8e99Wgi
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
And the sold-out crowd showed its appreciation …
𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐃 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃#Ally400 #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/0J2AD2jWB7
— Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 26, 2023
To get to Victory Lane, Chastain was forced to fend off the Cup Series’ hottest driver and points leader …
Business is picking up for the lead! @RossChastain and @MartinTruex_Jr are doing battle out front with 30 to go!
📺: NBC | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6k3hq pic.twitter.com/tBi7qkUx2n
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
The Cup machines were in tune in the Music City …
You can just feel it. #Ally400 pic.twitter.com/QyCshLTRrh
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
Except on a Lap 146 restart, resulting in Ryan Blaney striking the retaining wall in what he described to NBC Sports as the “hardest hit in my life.” He finished in last place …
A stack-up on the restart leads to this incident on Lap 146. pic.twitter.com/iVw3UXbk69
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
And when Stage 1 winner Tyler Reddick hit a sour tune after losing a rear wheel …
.@TylerReddick spins at the entrance of pit road!
📺: NBC | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6k3hq pic.twitter.com/AjPvJZ2rEm
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
With four tires, however, Reddick displayed his driving prowess …
A three-wide battle for the lead … that just wouldn’t end! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KPZ1VMjVH0
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
Kyle Busch has proven his prowess in more than one series …
Kyle Busch needs to only lead 878 Laps in the Cup Series to become the first driver to lead 20000 Laps in 2 of NASCAR’s Top 3 Divisions. Kyle has led 20095 Laps in the Xfinity Series and 19122 Laps in The Cup Series #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7AcN3X2CIC
— Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) June 22, 2023
On top of it all, Busch is a proud papa …
Brexton Busch with that Nashville swag 🤠#Ally400 | @brextonbusch pic.twitter.com/dsj7TLOka0
— Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 25, 2023
Nashville’s 1.33-mile tri-oval concrete track produced entertaining racing during all three stages Sunday …
The spectators seemed to enjoy themselves …
Let’s hear it for the Fans!!🎉#Ally400 pic.twitter.com/3rQrcfTRtZ
— Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 25, 2023
What’s Nashville without live music? …
Partying with @ParkerMcCollum 🤘#Ally400 pic.twitter.com/pmkVTk1Tbr
— Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 25, 2023
Chastain makes a winning move …
NEW LEADER: It’s Ross! @RossChastain takes control with less than 75 to go! (📺: NBC) pic.twitter.com/J2VSKrDxMd
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
And the sun started to set on the field …
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
Chase Elliott may have finished fourth, but his consolation prize wasn’t too shabby …
Thanks for stopping by @livvydunne pic.twitter.com/fTmMRT6Xdi
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 25, 2023
Chastain celebrated a weekend of firsts …
A weekend of firsts for @RossChastain!
💨: First #BuschLightPole
🏁: First win of the ’23 season
🎸: First win at @NashvilleSuperS pic.twitter.com/gLO8zK0qJq
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023
Chastain ended his night at Victory Lane. Or was it just starting? …
When the Nashville team gets the Nashville win 🎸🏁#Ally400 | #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/ugUn0eDtFj
— Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 26, 2023