Criticized for over-aggressive driving by NASCAR Cup Series officials and fellow drivers earlier this season, Ross Chastain snapped a personal slump, qualified for the playoffs and quieted the nay-sayers by capturing Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The relief Chastain felt was evident …

You think he’s excited? HE’S EXCITED! @RossChastain is going back to Victory Lane! pic.twitter.com/vnQFIQ567Z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

And he expressed his emotions by delivering a heartfelt memorandum …

For the third time in his career, the “Melon Man” does his thing …

And the sold-out crowd showed its appreciation …

To get to Victory Lane, Chastain was forced to fend off the Cup Series’ hottest driver and points leader …

Business is picking up for the lead! @RossChastain and @MartinTruex_Jr are doing battle out front with 30 to go! 📺: NBC | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6k3hq pic.twitter.com/tBi7qkUx2n — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

The Cup machines were in tune in the Music City …

Except on a Lap 146 restart, resulting in Ryan Blaney striking the retaining wall in what he described to NBC Sports as the “hardest hit in my life.” He finished in last place …

A stack-up on the restart leads to this incident on Lap 146. pic.twitter.com/iVw3UXbk69 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

And when Stage 1 winner Tyler Reddick hit a sour tune after losing a rear wheel …

With four tires, however, Reddick displayed his driving prowess …

A three-wide battle for the lead … that just wouldn’t end! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KPZ1VMjVH0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

Kyle Busch has proven his prowess in more than one series …

Kyle Busch needs to only lead 878 Laps in the Cup Series to become the first driver to lead 20000 Laps in 2 of NASCAR’s Top 3 Divisions. Kyle has led 20095 Laps in the Xfinity Series and 19122 Laps in The Cup Series #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7AcN3X2CIC — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) June 22, 2023

On top of it all, Busch is a proud papa …

Nashville’s 1.33-mile tri-oval concrete track produced entertaining racing during all three stages Sunday …

The spectators seemed to enjoy themselves …

What’s Nashville without live music? …

Chastain makes a winning move …

NEW LEADER: It’s Ross! @RossChastain takes control with less than 75 to go! (📺: NBC) pic.twitter.com/J2VSKrDxMd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

And the sun started to set on the field …

Chase Elliott may have finished fourth, but his consolation prize wasn’t too shabby …

Chastain celebrated a weekend of firsts …

A weekend of firsts for @RossChastain! 💨: First #BuschLightPole

🏁: First win of the ’23 season

🎸: First win at @NashvilleSuperS pic.twitter.com/gLO8zK0qJq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

Chastain ended his night at Victory Lane. Or was it just starting? …