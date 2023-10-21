Struggling to remain above the playoff cutoff line, NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. secured the pole position for Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Entering the second Round of 8 event, Truex Jr. remains tied with Denny Hamlin, two points in front of No. 5-ranked Christopher Bell. Truex on Saturday blitzed the qualifying field in his No. 19 Toyota with a hot lap of 167.411 mph.

Toyotas swept the top three starting spots.

23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace (167.115 mph) and Tyler Reddick (166.955) will start second and third Sunday. Wallace is out of the playoffs, but Reddick starts 16 points behind the cutoff.

The regular-season champion, Truex recorded his first top-10 last week at Las Vegas, snapping a seven-race skid where his best finish was P17. Prior to the slump, Truex collected six consecutive top-seven finishes, including a win at Loudon.

Truex was a bit surprised he earned his second pole of the season and 22nd of his career.

“I didn’t think it’d hold up,” Truex said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Just good job by my guys and pretty cool to get that number pole for Toyota and 1-2-3 as well. So, big day for us here.

“We’ll go get ’em tomorrow.”

MTJ in Miami🌴 Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field tomorrow in Miami for the second race in the Round of 8🔥 pic.twitter.com/JF9GkhKBrc — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) October 21, 2023

NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Still Chasing Elusive Cup Title

Earlier this year, following a win at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin declared this was “our year.”

Is it?

With 51 career wins, including three this season, Hamlin, an 18-year veteran, remains focused on claiming his first Cup title.

“As long as we keep our fate in our own hands, I feel as though it’s a good opportunity for us — probably one of the best opportunities that we’ve had,” Hamlin said Friday, as reported by NASCAR.com. “So while things, you can feel, are in your favor, and you feel as though each week, you’ve been one of the top contenders, the format doesn’t care and they can knock you out pretty quickly.”

Coming off a P10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday, Hamlin remains tied with Truex Jr. for the Round of 8 elimination mark. Two events remain before the Championship 4 main event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

Hamlin has recorded three wins at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, which provides a natural boost in confidence he can join Kyle Larson as final four qualifiers.

“So it does give you a little confidence as far as that’s concerned that you know what you’re doing is right,” said Hamlin, who qualified P11 Saturday.

A fourth win at @HomesteadMiami would be the track record and send @dennyhamlin to the #Championship4. pic.twitter.com/AFkz4DvbVS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 20, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ 4EVER 400 At Homestead

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

3, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

4, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

9, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

13, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

15, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

16, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

17, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

18, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

19, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

20, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

21, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

24, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

25, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

26, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

27, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

28, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

29, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

30, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

31, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

34, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing

35, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

36, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

Kevin Harvick & Denny Hamlin @ Homestead, 2006. pic.twitter.com/rYCUkqVgAA — Andrew (@Basso488) October 20, 2023