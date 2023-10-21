NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Struggling to remain above the playoff cutoff line, NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. secured the pole position for Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

Entering the second Round of 8 event, Truex Jr. remains tied with Denny Hamlin, two points in front of No. 5-ranked Christopher Bell. Truex on Saturday blitzed the qualifying field in his No. 19 Toyota with a hot lap of 167.411 mph. 

Toyotas swept the top three starting spots.  

23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace (167.115 mph) and Tyler Reddick (166.955) will start second and third Sunday. Wallace is out of the playoffs, but Reddick starts 16 points behind the cutoff. 

The regular-season champion, Truex recorded his first top-10 last week at Las Vegas, snapping a seven-race skid where his best finish was P17. Prior to the slump, Truex collected six consecutive top-seven finishes, including a win at Loudon. 

Truex was a bit surprised he earned his second pole of the season and 22nd of his career. 

“I didn’t think it’d hold up,” Truex said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Just good job by my guys and pretty cool to get that number pole for Toyota and 1-2-3 as well. So, big day for us here.  

“We’ll go get ’em tomorrow.”

NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Still Chasing Elusive Cup Title

Earlier this year, following a win at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin declared this was “our year.”

Is it?

With 51 career wins, including three this season, Hamlin, an 18-year veteran, remains focused on claiming his first Cup title.

“As long as we keep our fate in our own hands, I feel as though it’s a good opportunity for us — probably one of the best opportunities that we’ve had,” Hamlin said Friday, as reported by NASCAR.com. “So while things, you can feel, are in your favor, and you feel as though each week, you’ve been one of the top contenders, the format doesn’t care and they can knock you out pretty quickly.”

Coming off a P10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday, Hamlin remains tied with Truex Jr. for the Round of 8 elimination mark. Two events remain before the Championship 4 main event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

Hamlin has recorded three wins at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, which provides a natural boost in confidence he can join Kyle Larson as final four qualifiers.

“So it does give you a little confidence as far as that’s concerned that you know what you’re doing is right,” said Hamlin, who qualified P11 Saturday.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ 4EVER 400 At Homestead   

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:   

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing    
  • 2, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing    
  • 3, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing 
  • 4, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports    
  • 6, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports    
  • 8, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing    
  • 9, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing    
  • 10, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske   
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 13, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 15, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 16, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports   
  • 17, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing    
  • 18, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing    
  • 19, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club    
  • 20, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports   
  • 21, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing    
  • 22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing  
  • 23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing   
  • 24, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club   
  • 25, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing    
  • 26, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske 
  • 27, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing    
  • 28, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 29, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing     
  • 30, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing      
  • 31, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing    
  • 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports   
  • 34, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing   
  • 35, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports  
  • 36, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
